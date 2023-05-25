Abdulnoor Nsereko won the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Association (USSSA) boy’s football top scorer gong.

With 11 goals, the forward was at the helm of the goal poachers’ list in the just-concluded Schools’ tournament that was held in Fort Portal.

Nsereko narrates how he moved through the wild to achieve the much-anticipated milestone.

“I want to thank the Almighty Allah for allowing me to become the top scorer of the just concluded USSSA games,” Nsereko told Kawowo Sports.

“Allah is so kind and loving that among the 1280 players from 64 schools, Nsereko walked home with the top scorers’ accolade. I am so thankful for coming this far,” he added.

Nsereko is eager to score more goals and keep raising the flag of the school that has been patient with him since 2019.

Early struggle on the journey

Nsereko was brought to St Mary’s Kitende by coach Ronald Ssali in 2019.

Unlike most of the players at Kitende who get a commission for their transfers to join the school, Nsereko was asked to first undergo trials to prove his worth.

“I was brought by coach Ssali and reached at a time when the school was going to play the U-16 tournament in Soroti and I hardly managed to make the cut,” the forward narrates.

“It was hurting but I am glad the coaches talked to me and asked me to keep patient and wait for my time to come,” he went on.

After missing out on the travelling sheet, he was asked by Coach Edward Golola to join Vipers SC and be part of the training of the senior team so as to keep in shape.

He describes the transition as one that was tough since he left Gaddafi Integrated as a star who was used to being praised with a heroic status.

“I am glad that I didn’t give up. I was coming from Gaddafi Integrated where I was a big star. Often times fellow students would chant my name “Nsereko Waffe” yet at Kitende I hardly made the travelling sheet.”

He credits Golola for the psychological support that kept him hungry even after the disappointment.

“Surprisingly, the time at Vipers transformed me physically and mentally and the two weeks were tremendous creating an improved player in me.”

In the following year (2020), he was given a chance to be part of the Vipers Junior Team (Under 17) but a few months into the campaign Covid-19 caused an abrupt end of the tournament.

Finally off the mark

After Covid-19, which was 2022, Nsereko finally got a chance to showcase his worth. Coach Frank Mulindwa gave him a chance at Buwekula and they lost to Buddu 2-0 in the Masaza finals but the forward had managed four goals.

So after the Masaza, he went back to Kitende and he found the school preparing for the zonal games.

“Coming from the Masaza, I was so fit and I went straight into the starting lineup of the school. It was a strong side that had a high competition of places,” he notes.

“I managed to play most of the Zonal and district games. It was my first year in school games and I managed six goals three behind the top scorer (who had nine).

“But I was so disappointed that I failed to make the final list of 20 players who were travelling to Arua for the Nationals. It was so unfortunate but I remembered Golola’s words that asked me to wait for my chance.”

The star is finally here!

In 2023, the forward finally got his position as the main school’s goal poacher and he managed to be the top scorer of Wakiso Regional with eight goals even though they lost to Buddo in the finals.

“I went to Fort Portal with a target. I told my teammates that I have been waiting for this chance and I have to take it away. I am glad they believed in me and I achieved the mark.

“I thank Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa who has given me a chance to study and play at the best school. He has given us the best environment for our talents to sprout and I pray Allah gives him the very best,” he underlined.

Nsereko is currently playing at Police FC and he is hungry for scoring more goals to become one of the country’s goal-scorers.

Personal Achievements

City Tyres Challange Top Scorer in Moroto (2016)

Watoto Primary Schools League Top Scorer

Kitende Zonal Games Top Scorer (2022)

Wakiso Regional Games Top Scorer (2023)

National Post Primary Games Top Scorer (2023)