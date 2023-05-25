Overview: Lagos city in Nigeria will host the 2023 Africa Youth Scrabble Championship.

Event : 2023AfricaYouthScrabbleChampionship

: 2023AfricaYouthScrabbleChampionship Categories: U-15 & U-19

U-15 & U-19 Dates : 24 th to 28 th August

: 24 to 28 August Venue: Lagos city, Nigeria

As a precursor for the 2023 Africa Youth Scrabble championship in Lagos city, Nigeria later this year, the trophy has been taken through the different countries that will compete in the championship.

Prior to the event, the trophy tour will traverse all the 12 countries that will take part in the championship due 24th to 28th August 2023.

The 12 participating countries including the hosts Nigeria will all have a feel of the trophy before the championship.

The other 11 countries that will compete in the event are Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Botswana and Uganda.

SMACK Deputy Principal Justus Katatumba poses for the trophy with Africa Scrabble president Ade Adegesan | Credit: David Isabiry

Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA) president Ade Adegbesan traveled with the trophy to Uganda on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Adegbesan’s first stop in Uganda was at the St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK).

He was flanked by Dr Christopher Ntege (Trustee, Uganda Scrabble Association), two Kenyan female scrabble players Patricia Mwangi and Joan Wangari, a Ugandan scrabble player Patricia Kobusinge and a coach-cum-player Ronald Lwebuga.

L-R: Joan Wangari, Dr Christopher Ntege, Ade Adegeesan and Ronald Lwebuga at SMACK | Credit: David Isabirye

“The tour of the Africa Youth Scrabble Trophy amongst the participating countries is to further help raise awareness about the sport and the tournament. The trophy tour has been so far very successful” Adegbesan noted.

SMACK Deputy Principal Justus Katatumba warmly welcomed the guests joined by the games teacher Mugalu and two student players; Treasure Praise and Ribery Katatumba.

Treasure Praise and Ribery Katatumba hold the Africa Youth Scrabble Trophy | Credit: David Isabirye

The deputy principal vowed to further support and promote the Scrabble sport at St Mary’s College Kisubi.

“SMACK warmly welcomes the Trophy that will be competed for at the 2023 Africa Youth Scrabble Championship. We thank the president Adegebsan and the organizing committee for the championship. We have the brains to play scrabble and shall support the game at SMACK” Katatumba noted.

Group photo with the Africa Youth Scrabble Trophy at SMACK | Credit: David Isabirye

From SMACK, the trophy was also taken to Namilyango College and later the National Council of Sports (NCS).

There will be two categories at the 2023 Africa Youth Scrabble Championship; U-15 and U-19.