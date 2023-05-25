Goalkeeper Isima Watenga and midfielder Moses Opondo are part of the 42-man Uganda Cranes provisional squad summoned by coach Milutin Sredojevic ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier game against Algeria.

Watenga who plies his trade at Marrumo Gallants in South Africa was last summoned in January last year when Uganda had a series of friendlies in Asia.

The former Vipers SC shot stopper will have to contend for the number one spot with Salim Omar Magoola who returned in the last outing and was in goal for the double header against Tanzania.

The other goalkeepers summoned include, Charles Lukwago, Joel Mutakubwa and Nafian Alionzi.

Opondo last received a call to the national team in October 2019. The Uganda Cranes were then under the stewardship of Johnathan McKinstry.

The gangly midfielder now plays for AC Horsens in Denmark.

The team summoned will first of all play a regional tour game against Eastern Region Select team on Tuesday next week at Irundu Primary School in Buyende District.

The squad will then be trimmed before traveling to Cameroon for a friendly game against the Indomitable Lions.

It should be noted that Uganda will host Algeria o. 18th June 2023 in Douala City,Cameroon.

The Cranes occupy third place in Group F of the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers with four points,same as second placed Tanzania and will need good results in the final two games to stand a chance of qualifying.

The Full Squad summoned