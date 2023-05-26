Overview: Should Sports Club Villa raise up on the day and snatch a win against a rejuvenated tax-collectors’ side; – celebrations at Kitende and Lugogo would be refrigerated for any other season other than the exciting 2022/23.

The 2022-2023 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season comes to an exciting climax on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

There are three potential title deciders at Mutesa II Wankulukuku, MTN Omondi Stadium – Lugogo and the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

16 time league champions Sports Club Villa takes on Uganda Revenue Authority (Wankulukuku), reigning champions Vipers play unpredictable Busoga United (Kitende) and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will face Soltilo Bright Stars (Lugogo).

Will Sports Club Villa faithfuls smile again to the holy grail?

A Vipers’ fan blows a trumpet Credit: Don Mugabi

Any of these three top fixtures on the card could generate the title winners, all the likely winner games will be televised live on Sanyuka Prime, FUFA TV and BBS Telefaina at 3PM.

Interestingly all the three contenders including table leaders – SC Villa (on 52 points), defending champions Vipers SC and former title holders- KCCA FC are potential winners on Saturday at their respective backyards.

The Jogoos’ Jackson Magera has enjoyed the fans’ warm reception – establishing himself as solid coach – possibly overshadowing aside his little-know playing career in the ranks of Idudi FC; but the task ahead in the Saturday encounter lies in whitewashing the record set in 2004 when Sam Timbe last won the silverware for Villa Park.

Jackson Magera, SC Villa coach Credit: John Baatanudde

And Timbe – the man in charge of URA could turn out to be Villa’s nightmare on the day –owing to the fact that having won the league title and the Cecafa Kagame Cup – Villa Park officials cunningly drove him away without a pay check stretching to five months.

Sam Timbe on duty

However, a draw at Wankulukuku and a win at both Kitende and Lugogo would create an excitement at the three host venues – especially amongst the not so-technical fans because all the teams would tie on top at 53 points –with the goal difference determining position henceforth the champions.

Rogers Mato and Allan Okello will face Soltilo Bright Stars at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo Credit: KCCA FC Media

Vipers’ Torach and Siraje Sentamu will need to remain solid throughout the 90 minutes Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA and Vipers picked draws respectively against Busoga and BUL, creating an open door Villa but chances are still available.

Sports Club Villa nipped relegation bound Blacks Power 1-0 in their last outing and an outright win would ensure them a trophy on 55 points – anything more that KCCA and Vipers – who might on a bright day finish – three less than the Jogoos.

Should the inevitable happen on Saturday with all the hosts losing – Villa would be the 2022/23 Champions.