URA FC midfielder Nicholas Kabonge doesn’t hold any emotions ahead of his team’s clash with SC Villa in a highly anticipated clash that has a huge bearing on who wins the title.

Villa needs a victory or matches both Vipers and KCCA results on the final day of the season this Saturday to end a 19-year wait for a league trophy.

“There are no emotions at all,” said Kabonge.

“I was there and served the team with all my heart but am now a URA FC player and the target is to help the team finish the season on a high,” he added.

URA has been one of the best teams in the second round of the season despite a false showing in the first round.

Kabonge doesn’t regret not being in the title mix after he joined the club in the second round.

“On a personal note, I don’t have any regrets but we ought to have done better in the first round. Unfortunately, we didn’t but am happy that I have given all and helped the team gain more points in the second round.”

It won’t only be Kabonge facing his former bosses from the URA side but coaches Sam Timbe and Fred Muhumuzza, defender Paul Mbowa and winger Joseph Ssemujju.

URA are currently sixth on the log with 39 points while Villa leads the log with 52.