Competition : 2023 USSSA Ball Games II

: 2023 USSSA Ball Games II Dates : 9 th – 18 th July

: 9 – 18 July Venue: St Mary’s College Rushorooza, Kabale

Over 8 Lacrosse playing schools will make their debut at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games II at the St Mary’s College Rushorooza in Kabale, South Western Uganda.

Nabisunsa Girls, Mariam High, St Mary’s High School Zirobwe, Forest Hill College, Mt.St Mary’s Namagunga, Gayaza High School, Kawanda S.S, St Noa Girls and Lowel Girls School –Mpigi are some of the schools that will play at the USSSA Ball Games II.

Nabisunsa Girls Lacrosse Team players hold their playing gadgets

This Lacrosse championship comes at an opportune timing when the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) is shaping up the players for the U20 world lacrosse Championships in Hong Kong next year.

Lacrosse makes a debut alongside Beach soccer and beach volleyball.

Forest Hill College Mukono Lacrosse team

Mariam High School Lacrosse Team

Other Games:

The other games at USSSA Ball games II include football (U-14), netball, volleyball, handball, basketball (3×3), Dancesport, woodball, rugby 7’s, cross country and athletics.

For athletics, every zone presents one team with a maximum of 40 participants (20 boys and 20 girls).

The USSSA secretariat has already opened up the online registration of athletes and will close on 12th June 2023.

The district qualifiers are expected to end by 22nd June 2023 and the zonals by 30th June 2023.

There will be a coordination meeting on 3rd July 2023 with the deadline for payments on 4th July 2023 ahead of the official launch and draws for the following day in Kampala city.

The 2023 USSSA Ball games II will take place between 9th to 18th July 2023 at St Mary’s College Rushorooza, Kabale.

Allocation of slots:

According to the USSSA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christopher Mugisha Banage, there is a given number of teams per sport.

Netball has 64 teams in total with Wakiso district having the lion’s share (7), followed by Kampala (5). Mpigi, Mukono, Masaka, Acholi, Lango and Kigezi zones each have 4 slots.

Football (U-14) has 64 teams (32 teams for boys and girls apiece). There are 96 volleyball teams (48 per gender), 64 handball teams (32 per gender), 64 teams for basketball 3X3, 24 for rugby 7’s, 24 for woodball, 24 for Dancesport, 16 for beach soccer, 16 for beach volleyball and 16 for Lacrosse (8 per gender).

These games are organized by USSSA, Association of Secondary Schools Headteachers in Uganda (ASSHU) and the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES).