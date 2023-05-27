Overview: Over 300 participates from at least 30 clubs including the foreigh legion from Kenya are taking part in this championship.

The 2023 Korea Ambassador’s Taekwondo cup officially started at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo in Kampala on Saturday, May 27.

Korea’s Ambassador to Uganda H.E Park Sung Soo and the president of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) Donald Rukare attended the official kick-off for this two-day championship.

Over 300 participates from at least 30 clubs including the foreign legion from Kenya are taking part in this championship.

Official launch of the Ambassador’s Cup_Taekwondo at MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo | Credit: David Isabirye

The tournament is part of the festivities to celebrate 60 years of positive diplomatic relations between Uganda and Korea.

H.E Park applauded the Government of Uganda for the positive diplomatic ties with Korea Republic since 1963.

“I want to salute the Government of Uganda for creating an enabling environment that has eased the diplomatic relations with Korea Republic since 1963. Since relations have benefited both countries in a number of ways” H.E Park stated.

The Ambassador also appreciated the Uganda Taekwondo Federation (UTF), the different players as well as the media and other key stake-holders for the development of Taekwondo sport in Uganda.

Donald Rukare with the Korean Ambassador H.E Park Sung Soo (left) inside the MTN Indoor Arena at Lugogo | Credit: David Isabirye

Dr Donald Rukare, president of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) addressing the media outside the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo on Saturday, 27th May 2023 | Credit: David Isabirye

In his brief address, Dr Rukare commended a key partner as the Korean Embassy in the support of the Taekwondo support in Uganda.

“I want to thank the Embassy of Korea in Uganda for the Ambassador championship. This is one of the signature tournaments that the Uganda Taekwondo Federation has bench marked to develop players who will be used for regional, continental and international championships” Dr Rukare noted.

Official launch of the Ambassador’s Taekwondo cup at MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo | Credit: David Isabirye

There are various categories in the various weights groups for both seniors and juniors in either gender.

A number of clubs are taking part in this championship as Police, UPDF, Team Regional (Nairobi, Kenya), Holy Family, Lee, Maroons, Mbarara, SHOFCO, Golden Age, Hoima, Kampala University, Lira Destiny, Kumi, Kampala Club, Combat Spirit, Ndejje University Jaguar, Masinde Muliro University (Kenya), Gulu, Friends, International Youth Fellowship, CSCA, Lango, Omoro, Vision Ventures Uganda, Mark Knowledge and Kisoro.

Ismail Bbumba Mpanga, vice president Uganda Taekwondo Federation | Credit: David Isabirye

Ismail Bbumba Mpanga, the vice president of Uganda Taekwondo Federation is thankful to the Korea Embassy for the financial assistance and efforts to organize this Ambassador’s cup.

Bbumba asserts this tournament is helping to streamline a good formidable side for Uganda and a platform to identify new talented players.

“We are humbled for the contribution from the Korea Embassy towards the Ambassador tournament which is returning after a COVID-19 break. This tournament is very resourceful to us for it is a platform to identify talented players and further develop them” Bbumba stated.

Demonstration of Taekwondo during the official opening ceremony | Credit: David Isabirye

Maria Nancy Lakot, female Taekwondo player | Credit: David Isabirye

Maria Nancy Lakot, one of the female players taking part in this championship is keen to perform well and she builds her Taekwondo career.

“I am excited to take part in my first Korea Ambassador’s cup tournament. This is a good experience to me because I am facing the best players and will be able to improve as I look forward a successful career in Taekwondo where I will be able to represent my country during international competitions” Lakot revealed.

The championship will have its finals played on Sunday, 28th May 2023 before the prize giving ceremony.

Some of the trophies to be given out at the Korea Ambassador’s Cup | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the Korea ladies sharing a light moment before the opening of the 2023 Korea Amabassador’s Taekwondo cup | Credit: David Isabirye