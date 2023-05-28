Uganda Martyrs Ladies FC and She Maroons will contend for this year’s FUFA Women’s Cup after securing their slots in the final on Sunday.

She Maroons, a FUFA Women Elite League entity edged past Asubo Gafford Ladies to storm the final.

Despite a 2-1 defeat at Kampala Quality Playground, the Prison Sentries progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

It should be noted that the first leg in Luzira ended in a 2-0 win for She Maroons.

Zaitun Namaganda and Kamiyati Naigaga scored a goal each for Asubo Gafford Ladies but it was Lillian Kasubo’s goal from the spot that proved vital for She Maroons.

On the other hand, Uganda Martyrs and Kawempe Muslim played out a goalless draw at the Valley Ground.

The result was good enough to send the Kiddawalime Girls to the final having won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Lubaga.

Therefore, Uganda Martyrs and Kawempe Muslim will face off in the final slated for 10th June in Kumi district.