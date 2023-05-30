Overview:
The 2023 official opening match in the Buganda Masaza Cup (Busiro Vs Mawokota) will also be graced by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.
2023 Buganda Masaza Cup Tournament
- Official opening match (Saturday, 24th June)
- Busiro Vs Mawokota (3 PM)
- Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa
- Entry fees: 10,000/= (Ordinary) & 30,000/= (VIP)
The reigning Buganda Masaza cup football champions Busiro will open up against three-time winners Mawokota in the 2023 opener at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in Kabowa.
The official opening match will take place on Saturday, 24th June, as announced by the Buganda Kingdom.
Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu, the Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation announced the development.
“We are ready and set to have the opening game of the 19th edition between holders Busiro and Mawokota. We call upon all the county chiefs, team leaders and fans to give support to their respective counties in any possible way.” Remarked Owek. Ssekabembe.
Flanked by the chairperson of the local organizing committee, Sulaiman Ssejjengo, Owek. Ssekabembe confirmed that the official opening match will also be graced by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.
Busiro Ssaza is coached by Ibrahim Kirya who replaced Simon Peter Mugerwa.
Mawokota who has won three titles in 2005, 2007 and 2013 is under Michael Bukenya after the epoch of Richard Malinga.
Entry fees are fixed at 10,000/= and 30,000/= for ordinary and VIP tickets respectively.
Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:
- 2022 – Busiro
- 2021 – Buddu
- 2020 – Gomba
- 2019 – Bulemeezi
- 2018 – Singo
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012 – Bulemeezi
- 2011 – Buluuli
- 2010 – Not Held
- 2009 – Gomba
- 2008 – Kyadondo
- 2007 – Mawokota
- 2006 – Kooki
- 2005 – Mawokota
- 2004 – Gomba