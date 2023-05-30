Overview: The 2023 official opening match in the Buganda Masaza Cup (Busiro Vs Mawokota) will also be graced by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup Tournament

Official opening match (Saturday, 24 th June)

June) Busiro Vs Mawokota (3 PM)

Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

Entry fees: 10,000/= (Ordinary) & 30,000/= (VIP)

The reigning Buganda Masaza cup football champions Busiro will open up against three-time winners Mawokota in the 2023 opener at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in Kabowa.

The official opening match will take place on Saturday, 24th June, as announced by the Buganda Kingdom.

Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu, the Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation announced the development.

Owek Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu

“We are ready and set to have the opening game of the 19th edition between holders Busiro and Mawokota. We call upon all the county chiefs, team leaders and fans to give support to their respective counties in any possible way.” Remarked Owek. Ssekabembe.

Flanked by the chairperson of the local organizing committee, Sulaiman Ssejjengo, Owek. Ssekabembe confirmed that the official opening match will also be graced by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo (second left) addressing the media at Bulange, Mengo

Ibrahim Kirya, the head coach Busiro Ssaza football team | Credit: David Isabirye

Busiro Ssaza is coached by Ibrahim Kirya who replaced Simon Peter Mugerwa.

Mawokota who has won three titles in 2005, 2007 and 2013 is under Michael Bukenya after the epoch of Richard Malinga.

Entry fees are fixed at 10,000/= and 30,000/= for ordinary and VIP tickets respectively.

Busiro Ssaza team receives last season’s trophy

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba