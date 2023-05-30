Newly crowned Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC confirmed their place in the final of this year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup on Tuesday after edging past Soltilo Bright Stars.

Despite suffering a 1-0 loss today in Kavumba, the Venoms who had a good goal buffer from the first leg made it to the final, their third in a row.

Vipers won the reverse fixture 4-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende and thus progressed to the final 4-1 on aggregate.

The lone goal of the return leg at Kavumba Recreation Centre was scored by Nelson Ssenkatuka in the 40th minute.

The result means Vipers SC will for the third time seek to secure their first ever domestic double.

The previous two attempts in 2018 and 2022 have been futile, losing in the Uganda Cup final to KCCA FC and BUL FC respectively.

The Venoms will face FUFA Big League side Police FC who got better of Adjumani Town Council on away goals’ rule.

Police won the first leg 1-0 at home before suffering a 2-1 defeat at Paridi Stadium but progressed to the final.

The final will be played this Saturday (3rd June 2023) at Akii Bua Stadium, Lira City.