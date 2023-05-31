Overview: The Scorpions is an invitational side in the “Barbarians” style that began fielding sides drawing players from East African rugby nations in 1959.

A group of talented players from Uganda are part of the select team to play for the African Scorpions against Welsh Bryncethine Rugby Football Club in Zanzibar on 1st June 2023.

Fast developing Tawfik Bagalana, David Wako, Yusuf Waiswa and Makita Dembele (all from the Jinja Hippos) are joined by Pius Ogena, the Nile Special Rugby Premiership top try scorer (Kobs) and Rhinos’ Ivan Kirabo.

These six players are highlighting Uganda’s growing influence in the rugby world.

The official kit to be used by the African Scorpions

Yusuf Waiswa

The team has been in hiatus with no international games since 1992 but will be playing their first game against international opposition on 1st June 2023 against Bryncethin RFC from Wales.

The side is also features a Ugandan head coach in Saidi Atibu who coaches the Hippos in the Nile Special Premiership.

The inclusion of these Ugandan players in the Scorpions squad not only reflects the country’s rugby prowess but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring rugby talents across Uganda. Their selection is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the growing recognition of Uganda’s rugby potential on the international stage. We are humbled for the support by the Uganda Rugby Union (URU). Peadar O’Murchu, Scorpions Rugby Football Club

The squad also drew players from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Malawi, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Tanzania.