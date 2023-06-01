Overview: In group A; there is Manchester United Fans, Arsenal Verona, Chelsea Elite-Kinyarwanda, Arsenal Kanaala and Liverpool. Group B has Juventus-Citco Boda Boda stage, Luton Town-Kirombe-Kasooto, Real Madrid fans, Manchester City-Bateefu and New Castle United.

2023 Councilor Wasswa premier league Football Tournament:

Sunday, 4th June:

Group B : Luton Town Kirombe Kasooto Vs New Castle United ( 3 PM )

*Both Games at St Michael Playgrounds, Mutundwe (Kanaala cell)

The youth and the general community in Makindye Ssabagabo municipality, Kampala city are set to get engaged during the 2023 Councilor Wasswa premier league football championship.

Ten teams have been confirmed to take part in this tournament.

These teams were divided into two groups; A and B.

Double head opening day:

There will be two matches on the opening day of this tournament, Sunday, 3rd June 2023.

The early kick off at 3PM will be between Luton Town Kirombe Kasooto against New Castle United in group B.

This will be followed by another Arsenal derby at 5 PM between Arsenal Kanaala and Arsenal Verona at 5PM.

According to the main organizer of this tournament, Councilor Robert Wasswa Sebunya, the competition will help to outsource talents for the area team.

“The Councilor Wasswa premier league cup is to help identify talented players who will make the village team as we try to develop talents from the grassroots” Wasswa, a sports journalist-cum-politician noted.

Wasswa is the councilor for Mutundwe Kanaala and also the chairperson for Finance – Makindye Ssabagabo.

All the games will be played at St Michael Playgrounds in Mutundwe, Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality.

Every Sunday until the 31st July 2023, there will be two games on the menu.

The winning team will take home a goat, trophy, gold medals and set of jerseys.

Radio Sapientia, St Matia Mulumba Primary School – Mutundwe, Taliban Islamic School, Fortebet and Verona High School are some of the sponsors and partners in this championship that has teams from Kinyarwanda, Kanaala, Kasooto and Bateefu cells.

Councilor Robert Wasswa Sebunya (Left) with former Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga

Group A:

Manchester United Fans

Arsenal Verona

Chelsea Elite-Kinyarwanda

Arsenal Kanaala

Liverpool

Group B:

Juventus-Citco Boda Boda stage

Luton Town – Kirombe-Kasooto

Real Madrid Fans

Manchester City – Bateefu

New Castle United