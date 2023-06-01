Quick-footed midfielder Marvin Nyanzi dreams of achieving more after reaching the end of his first season playing top-tier football.

After an exciting show at Kajjansi United and Buddu Ssaza, he left many thrilled by his style of play and Wakiso Giants got hold of his signature right away on a two-year employment contract.

While speaking to Kawowo Sports, Nyanzi reveals it was a whole complete ambience in the Uganda Premier League compared to the Regional League.

“I must say the campaign was a bit challenging because there was much to learn am glad to walking a journey of a great experience,” Nyanzi said.

“It was interesting that the challenges at many times made me stronger because they left me with a challenge to get out of my comfort zone and aim higher,” he added.

Nyanzi could not hide his joy in appreciating Wakiso’s management, the technical bench and teammates for guiding him and welcoming him to the `Purple Family’.

“I am really fortunate to be part of this family of loving, caring and positive people. The way I was welcomed here meant a lot to me and physiologically I have been at my best.”

“It was not easy to command a starting berth in a team that has a number of young and talented footballers but my coach and teammates pushed me to make sure I keep on track.”

The Purple Sharks finished eighth on the log with 36 points accumulated in 28 games and Nyanzi agrees they had a poor second round but believes a few things being polished they will be a better side.

“Whenever a season is done, I take off time to reflect and weigh the campaign but I can assert that we had a very good start to the season but later failed to emulate the same in the other half of the season.

“But it’s now time to rest, charge the batteries and prepare for next season. I am sure we shall rectify our shortcomings and become a better side. As a player, I have learnt a lot and I can wait to get running.”

According to `Cesc’ as known among his peers, he has a dream of going professional but he is ready to go through the ranks and achieve it when it’s meant to be.