Home is where your heart always lies with a deep attachment to peacefully stay and thrive.

Footballer Jasper Aheebwa Baguma identified Kitara Football Club as his home.

This was after departing Mbarara City Football Club where he had featured for four seasons.

The left back was instrumental in Kitara FC’s promotion to the Uganda Premier League after a stellar season where they were champions of the 2022-2023 FUFA Big League.

Upon the accomplishing the set mission and target, Aheebwa whose employment contract expired hit the market with double figures.

He has been on the wish-list for many clubs in the Uganda Premier League including Sports Club Villa, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Mbarara City.

Jasper Aheebwa prepares to execute a throw-in during his time at Mbarara City Football Club | Credit: David Isabirye

Apparently, Aheebwa is set to renew his contract at Kitara amidst these bombarding offers at hand.

“I have not yet made up my mind but I look forward remaining put at Kitara Football Club. This has been like home to me. I love the family in Hoima, the management and fans” he revealed.

Aheebwa was solid throughout the season, and often assisted the team upfront with six odd assists and two goals in as many matches at Kitara.

The next couple of weeks will definitely present him with the opportunity to make the decision of a lifetime.

The new 2023-2024 season is ear-marked to kick off mid August 2023.