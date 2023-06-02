03/06/2023 Women’s T20 Fixtures

Jinja SSS v Soroti City – Jinja

Tornado Bee v Wanderers – Entebbe Oval

Aziz Damani v Olila High School – Lugogo

You will have to think very hard since the last time Aziz Damani lost a game in the ladies league, however, last weekend they were on the wrong end of the result against Soroti City losing 4 wickets.

The loss meant that Damani and Soroti are tied on the same number of points and are only separated by net run rate.

Aziz Damani will take on another Soroti side Olila High School a side full of school-going students at Lugogo.

Aziz Damani should be the clear favorites for this one given their experience but Olila is one of the sides that made them work hard for their wins last season.

Olila are third on the table and will be hoping that they can do their city rivals a favour of at least winning one of the two games.

Soroti City will be going back to their happy hunting ground Jinja as they take on the home side of Jinja SSS.

Jinja SSS lie in fourth place but they are a force of nature at home, their return to the top flight has been average for the former winners and the visitors will need to be very weary of them.

The game has also come at a good time because the Victoria Pearls contingent of Kevin Awino, Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo, and Phiona Khulume will be away for the next two weeks as they take part in the Kwibuka tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

Any slip-up by Aziz Damani at the top will give Soroti City a chance of going top of the table.

Wanderers will be seeking some wins when they take on bottom-placed Tornado Bee at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

Wanderers picked up their 1st win of the season against Jinja SSS and two wins this weekend should help them get closer to the top four sides.

Susan Kakai and her side are struggling to find a rhythm with a couple of new faces but they should be favourites against Tornado B.