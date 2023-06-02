Saturday, June 3, 2023

Akii Bua Stadium, Lira 3pm

A week after clinching the Uganda Premier title on the dramatic final day, Vipers are back in action in yet another final as take on Police FC in the Stanbic Uganda Cup final.

The highly anticipated clash is on at the Akii Bua Stadium on Saturday as the Venoms aim to join a distinguished class of league and cup doubles winners led by SC Villa (6), KCCA and Express who have done it once.

It will be the third time the Vipers are presented with an opportunity and will hope history doesn’t repeat itself.

In 2018, they were denied by KCCA in Bukedea after winning the league and as recently as last year, they were undone by Alex Isabirye and BUL.

In both instances, they headed into the final game as favourites but things turned against them and thus won’t take the game against Police FC lightly.

Police were disappointed not to return to the Premier League after missing out on promotion but may want to end the season on a high.

Despite being a division below, they are not short of quality and experience with players like goalkeeper Davis Mutebi, Herman Wasswa, Hassan Kikoyo, Misi Ssemugera, Samuel Kayongo, Emmanuel Mugume and budding Denis Kalanzi all with the ability to hurt any opponent.

But Isabirye, a seasoned winner of this competition will hope his stars led by Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu and Siraje Sentamu prevail to create history no former Vipers squad has achieved.

Police will be looking to win their first major trophy since 2006 when they lifted the Cecafa Kagame Cup.