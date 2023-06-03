Overview: The 2023 Lining Maldives International challenge will officially shuttle off on the 5th June until 10th June 2023 at the Male Kulhivaru Ekuveni Indoor Badminton hall.

Lining Maldives International Challenge 2023

5 th – 10 th June

– 10 June Male Kulhivaru Ekuveni Indoor Badminton Hall

The Uganda national team of female Badminton players has departed for Maldives with high spirits ahead of the 2023 Lining Maldives International Challenge.

Two players Husinah Kobugabe and Tracy Naluwooza accompanied by a coach, Betty Apio left Entebbe International Airport on Saturday morning aboard Fly Dubai.

L-R: Husinah Kobugabe, Betty Apio (center) and Tracy Naluwooza at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday morning moments before departure | Credit: David Isabirye

These will be joined by two other players Mohammed Shamika Fadilah and Gladys Mbabazi.

Fadilah has been in a training camp in India whilst Mbabazi connects from Denmark.

According to Mohamed Naseer, the chief operating officer of the Badminton Association of Maldives, the 2023 Lining Maldives International challenge officially shuttles off on the 5th June until 10th June 2023 at the Male Kulhivaru Ekuveni Indoor Badminton hall.

Kobugabe, who will embark her journey in the main draws is optimistic of a great performance at the championship.

“I will start from the main draw. I am keen and expectant of a great performance at the Maldives International Challenge. My preparation was good prior to this championship” Kobugabe told Kawowo Sports at Entebbe International Airport.

Husinah Kobugabe, female Badminton player | Credit: David Isabirye

Teenager Naluwooza, like Kobugabe has also expressed readiness to give her best shot forward at the tournament.

“Basing from the preparation with good training. I am ready to deliver to the best of my expectations and perform well” Naluwooza stated.

Tracy Naluwooza, female Badminton player | Credit: David Isabirye

Betty Apio, female Badminton coach | Credit: David Isabirye

Apio who travels as head coach for the team is enthusiastic that the tournament will further expose Uganda’s players and great platform to accumulate international seeding points.

“The Maldives International Badminton challenge has lured so many good players from across the world. This will be a great platform for our players to learn from the world’s finest, challenge them and best of all, first for international seeding points. The team is high spirits” Apio a level 2 certified coach remarked moments before departure.

The Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) in conjunction with the National Council of Sports (NCS) helped to facilitate the travel of the team to Maldives.

Coach William Kabindi (extreme left) accompanied the team departing for Maldives | Credit: David Isabirye