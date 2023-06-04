Overview: Prosper Soccer Academy rallied for a goal down to edge NEC Soccer Academy 3-2 at the Kawempe Muslim S.S playground during the final match day of the season.

Kampala Region Juniors’ League 2022-2023:

Champion:

Prosper Soccer Academy – 78 points

Final match day:

Prosper Soccer Academy 3-2 NEC Soccer Academy

Prosper Soccer Academy won the 2022-2022 FUFA juniors league in Kampala region.

In their maiden season of participation, Prosper Soccer Academy amassed a total of 78 points to clinch the championship.

During the final game of the season played at the Kawempe Muslim “The Valley” Secondary School playground, Prosper Soccer Academy recovered from a goal to overcome NEC Soccer Academy 3-2.

Joseph “Morata” Kisekka gave NEC Soccer Academy the fifth minute lead.

The joy was short-lived as Fred Muwanguzi beat goalkeeper Silas Ssemaka for the equalizer.

Manager Dennis Namanya being carried shoulder high by the players | Credit: David Isabirye

NEC Soccer Academy XI Vs Prosper Soccer Academy | Credit: David Isabirye

NEC Soccer Academy players celebrate a goal | Credit: David Isabirye

Kisekka restored NEC Soccer Academy’s lead with a wonder lob over the advancing goalkeeper Nasse Kaluuru in the 20th minute.

The goal galore continued as Patrick Ouke scored Prosper Soccer Academy’s second goal and the equalizer heading to the half time break.

In the second stanza, Franklin Tamale headed home from close range as Prosper Soccer Academy bossed the game and managed to hold onto the lead to win 3-2.

Prosper Soccer Academy XI Vs NEC Soccer Academy | Credit: David Isabirye

Prosper Soccer Academy head coach Ronald Ssali walks through the guard of honour from NEC Soccer Academy players | Credit: David Isabirye

A guard of honour was accorded to the Prosper Soccer Academy players and officials as they picked their winners’ gold medals and the trophy.

“We played gallantly and collectively as a team from the start to finish. We identified the right players who have committedly done the job. I wish to thank the players, my fellow coaching staff, parents, fans and the media for the collective duty at hand. We remain focused for the nationals at Njeru” Ronald Ssali, head coach of Prosper Soccer Academy stated.

Meanwhile, KCCA Soccer Academy edged Maroons Junior Team 2-0 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Ngong Madut and Godfrey Ssekibengo scored the goals for KCCA Soccer Academy who finished second behind the champions.

The best teams per region will converge at FUFA Technical Center (date to be confirmed) to determine the national champion.