In Lugogo

Aziz Damani Development v Kutchi Tigers

Morning Game

Aziz Damani Development 180/6

Kutchi Tigers 149/7

Aziz Damani Development won by 31 runs

Afternoon Game

Aziz Damani Development 162/9

Kutchi Tigers 124/8

Aziz Damani Development won by 38 runs

In Entebbe

Avengers v Nyakasura

Morning Game

Avengers 57/3

Nyakasura 44/9

Avengers won by 13 runs

Afternoon Game

Nyakasura 124/6

Avengers 95/9

Nyakasura won by 29 runs

In Jinja

Tornado v Soroti City

Morning Game

Soroti City 111/7

Tornado 113/6

Tornado won by 4 wickets

Afternoon Game

Tornado 78/8

Soroti City 79/2

Soroti City won by 8 wickets

In Group A of the Premiership Aziz Damani Development has a made case for the playoffs after picking up two wins against Kutchi Tigers at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Cricket Cranes contingent of Roger Mukasa, Obuya Robinson, Brian Masaba and Frank Nsubuga ensured that there were no surprises in the fixture as the Damani side picked up two victories.

Old man about town Frank Nsubuga (59) with a half-century in the morning win that came off just 35 balls and included 6 mighty maximums.

Roger Mukasa got starts in both games but never converted any but his strike rate of over 150 is a stand-out as the Cricket Cranes warm up for their tour of Nairobi next week.

The two wins take the development side to the top of the Group A table and with the games running out, they should make the playoffs.

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, Nyakasura and Avengers shared the results with Avengers winning in the morning by 13 runs but falling short in the afternoon by 29 runs.

The two sides are battling for the playoff spot in Group B and that result moves Nyakasura level on points with second-placed Wanderers but Avengers stay further back in fourth two points behind both Wanderers and Nyakasura.

The morning game shortened by rain to just six over was a shoot-out won by Avengers but in a full game in the afternoon, a half-century from Fortunate Alijuna (50 not out) was the difference as Nyakasura picked all maximum points.

In Jinja both Tornado and Soroti City left with a result after Tornado won the morning game by four wickets and Soroti City bounced back in the afternoon to win by 8 wickets.

Soroti City moves into second on the Group B championship table and keeps itself in running for a playoff place.