- National Rugby Championships Playoff Semifinals
- Result: Gulu Falcons 11-21 Kitante Eagles
- Result: Warriors 10-15 Elgon Wolves
Central Region and Eastern Region champions Kitante Eagles and Elgon Wolves respectively will play for promotion to the 2023-24 men’s rugby premier league.
This was after overcoming Gulu Falcons and Warriors in the playoff semifinals at Damwaters Rugby Club in Jinja on Saturday.
While Eagles were expected to ease into the final, Wolves pulled off a major upset in their match. Eric Omondi Omore scored the match-winning try with four minutes left to play after the two teams were tied at 10 points apiece.
The promotional playoff final will be played at Legends Rugby Grounds on Saturday.
- National Rugby Championships Playoff Final
- Kitante Eagles vs Elgon Wolves
- Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Legends Rugby Grounds