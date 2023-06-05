Overview: Nabbingo Sports Club who were coached by former Uganda Cranes international Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba won the fifth division.

2023 Wakiso district football leagues:

Winner 4 th Division : Light Soccer Academy (Entebbe Pride)

: Light Soccer Academy (Entebbe Pride) Winner 5th Division: Nabbingo Sports Club

Championship finale:

Nabbingo Sports Club 1-2 Light Soccer Academy (Entebbe Pride)

The 2023 Wakiso District Football Association (WDFA) respective leagues officially climaxed at the Trinity College Nabbingo sports ground on Sunday, 4th June.

Light Soccer Academy (Entebbe Pride Football Club) and Nabbingo Sports Club were crowned as champions in the fourth and fifth divisions respectively.

Formerly refereed as Light Soccer Academy, Entebbe Pride FC championed the fourth division league and now among the clubs that await the promotional play-off for the third division (Buganda region).

Wycliffe Kabiito, head coach of Entebbe Pride FC attributed the success to collective display and solid performance throughout the season.

“I am very excited for this milestone of winning the Wakiso district fourth division league. We were focused and solid throughout the season, thanks to the players’ commitment and determination. The team management was also supportive at all times plus the technical department as well as our dear fans. It is humbling to win as we prepare for the zonals in Mityana” Kabiito stated.

Ashiraf Neymar, forward at Entebbe Pride was the league’s top scorer with 15 goals to his name to take home the golden boot.

Meanwhile, Nabbingo Sports Club who were coached by former Uganda Cranes international Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba won the fifth division to get promoted to the fourth-tier league.

Mutyaba saluted the teamwork element from his charges.

“We worked as a team throughout the season. The players gave their best to qualify from the fifth division to the fourth tier” Mutyaba revealed.

Nabbingo’s victory came after a successful petition over Garuga Stars who had used a player with accumulated cautions.

Meanwhile, in the season climaxing finale, Entebbe Pride smiled 2-1 past Nabbingo Sports Club.

Entebbe Pride scored through an own goal off Hakim Tenywa’s teasing cross from the right and Christopher Birungi notched a late winner on the stroke of full time.

There was a minute’s silence in honour of the Rehema Nakabuye, the fallen secretary of the Wakiso District Football Association.

Chairperson Abbey Mbaziira, secretary Harunah Kyobe and other executive members graced the official closing ceremony.

Kyobe congratulated all the teams that took part in the league with keen emphasis on the different top performers.

He challenged the players and team administrators to give their best shot forward in the development process of football in Uganda.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo, the delegate from Wakiso district was the chief guest as he hailed the various top performers.

Each of the clubs that will represent Wakiso at the zonals was given a ball and Shs 100,000/= cash contribution.

A total of 52 clubs took part in the fourth and fifth division leagues for the season 2023 which kicked off in January this year.

