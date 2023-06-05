Steven “Nesta” Mugisha, a Ugandan footballer based in Bujumbura city, Burundi has signed a lucrative deal with financial entity Ihela Credit Union.

Mugisha signed a three-year deal with the financial firm that helps the people in daily transactions to buy and sale goods and services, all bank transactions, school fees and other services.

The defender who has two Burundi Premier League titles with Le Messager Ngozi Football Club is excited about the development, a big steppingstone in his life.

Defender Steven “Nesta” Mugisha

Steven Mugisha being interviewed on a radio station in Burundi

“I am humbled for the opportunity to work with Ihela Credi Union as the brand ambassador. This is trust and confidence that the company has vested unto me” Mugisha remarked in an interview with Kawowo Sports.

Mugisha has been based in Rwanda since 2018 when he transferred from Uganda’s Police Football Club.

To-date, he remains among the popular footballers in Burundi, cherished for his flamboyance on and off the field of play, discipline and unquestionable work ethic.