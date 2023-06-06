Cricket Cranes have their World Cup destiny in their own hands later in the year at the Africa finals that will take place in Namibia and as part of that journey, they will start their international T20 campaign in Nairobi.

Uganda will take part in the inaugural edition of the Continent Cup T20 that will feature three other teams, hosts Kenya, Rwanda and Botswana.

The Cricket Cranes travel with most of their T20 core players such as Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Roger Mukasa and Simon Ssesazi but there is room for two debutants Nsubuga Siraje and Robinson Obuya.

I have been here for two years and my boys and I have been priviledged to represent our country. It will be difficult playing against Kenya at home but that is where we to be as a team. We have to be in these difficult situations so that we are ready for the World Cup Qualifiers. This is why such tournaments are very important. Lawrence Mahatlane – Head Coach, Cricket Cranes

Uganda is the highest-ranked team in the tournament at 24th and will need to be at their best to make sure they don’t drop any ranking points.

The teams will play a triple round-robin with the top two sides meeting in the final.

Kenya will be the team to beat playing in their own backyard and they have selected a very experienced side captained by Rakeep Patel.

The Cricket Cranes though might be lacking some fire in the bowling department with both fast bowlers Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta ruled out due to injury.

Botswana will be in a buoyant mood after winning the Southern Africa Cup Qualifiers and they will be no pushovers.

Rwanda is a team in transition after losing long-serving head coach Martin Suji and they will be the surprise team of the tournament.

The team will travel by road to Nairobi and should be ready for the action to start on Friday.

The Team: Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Brian Masaba (Captain), Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Siraje Nsubuga, Cyrus Kakuru, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Pascal Murungi.

Officials: Lawrence Mahatlane (Head Coach), Jackson Ogwang (Assistant Coach), Tusiime Steve (Team Analyst), Shamim Nassali (Physiotherapist), Malinga Marion (Media Attache), Charles Waiswa (Team Manager).