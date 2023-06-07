Overview: Over 10,000 players are expected to compete in 320 qualifying centres across the country in the 2023 Nile Special National Pool Open championship

2023 Nile Special National Pool Open

Grand Finale : Saturday, 11 th November

: Saturday, 11 November MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala city

It is official and confirmed that the 2023 Nile Special national pool open championship is back.

This comes after the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) and Nile Special Breweries Limited have renewed their partnership.

This nation-wide open returns after a five-year hiatus that was also engulfed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After country-wide mini and regional qualifiers, the grand finale will be held on Saturday, 11th November 2023 at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala city.

The sponsorship is worth UGX340M, officially unveiled by Nile Special’s Douglas Kalema, PAU president Bob Trubish as well as the immediate past champions Mansoor Bwanika (men) and Ritah Nimusiima (ladies).

The beer brand was the foremost sponsor of the tournament for approximately a decade till a shift in the brand strategic direction in 2018 momentarily halted the streak.

“We are delighted to resume our partnership with Nile Special ahead of the National Open Pool Championship 2023. We will do our part to meet the expectations of Nile Special. We thank Nile Special for investing in the sport of pool and being a fan of pool. We look forward to seeing pool lovers across the country take part in this tournament”, noted Trubish.

Bob Trubish, president Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) | Credit: David Isabirye

Douglas Kalema

Kalema expressed optimism remarking that; “The fact that the Nile Special Open Pool Championship is played nationwide, aligns well to the brand’s current strategic approach. As Nile Special we are a national brand that seeks to support, invest in and celebrate anything that evokes national pride. This tournament is a great platform for the brand to celebrate what truly makes us who we are. We are diverse, creative, passionate and resilient. And these are some of the attributes required to win the national open.”

Ritah Nimusiima, 2018 national open champion | Credit: David Isabirye

I am happy that the Nile Special National Open pool championship is back. I thank the sponsors and the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU). I am ready to give my best and defend the crown. I thank the media and the pool family for loving the sport. Ritah Nimusiima, 2018 Nile Special National Open pool champion (female)

Mansoor Bwanika, 2018 Nile Special National Open pool winner | Credit: David Isabirye

This is good news to have the Nile Special National Pool open back. I am going to work hard to win the title again. Special thanks to Nile Breweries Limited, the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) and the general pool fraternity. Mansoor Bwanika, 2018 Nile Special National Pool open champion

Massive numbers:

Over 10,000 players are expected to compete in 320 qualifying centres across the country.

This will culminate into two eventual tournament winners for each gender category driving away in a new car each.

Alfred “Black Sheep” Gumikiriza won the national open in 2012 | Credit: David Isabirye

Enticing cash prizes:

There will be cash prizes of up to UGX37.6M distributed across the tournament including the best performing players from each region of the country.

Like it has been over the years, the outstanding performers in either gender will drive home.

The runners up will take pool tables and two tables are allocated to the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU).

The trophies that are given the overall winners (men and women) | Credit: David Isabirye