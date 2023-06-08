Main Event: Schools Alumni Champions League Final

Teams: Machando (Ntare School) v Chwezi (Mbarara High School)

Venue: Legends Grounds

The curtain comes down on the first edition of the school’s alumni league this Saturday at the Legends Rugby Grounds.

32 teams took part in the inaugural edition from various schools and Machando from Ntare School will battle Chwezi from Mbarara High School.

The two finalists are not strangers in terms of geographical location as the two have a long history of rivalry for who is the finest out of Mbarara.

Mbarara High School popularly known as Chaapa and Ntare School are like water and oil and for the organizers of the Alumni League, this is a dream final because the old boys from either side will come through to support their own.

The two sides were not favourites in either semifinal, Machando was the underdog against a skilful Solida side from Kibuli but they managed to put together a good two-legged encounter and were the 1st team to qualify for the final. Machando ran away with the tie 2-0.

Chwezi had to live everything on the field, especially in the second leg of their semifinal clash against a very hard-hitting Sasi side from Kibuli.

Sasi disrespectful against their opponents especially in the 1st leg were surprised when the western boys took a 3-0 lead into the second leg despite scoring twice in the second leg they failed to find a way of denying the Chaapa boys a spot in the final.

The two Kibuli sides will meet in the 3rd and 4th playoff finals before the main event, Sasi and Solida were undeniably the most skilful sides and the motivation of a 3rd/4th playoff final might not motivate them so much.

The action will start at 4 pm after a CSR activity that will feature local artist Sheebah Karungi.

The School Alumni League was created to bring together the best teams from the different school alumni leagues. The 1st edition featured 32 teams and the way is up from hereon for the organizers.