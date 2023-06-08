Overview: Joseph Owaks Akatuhwera and Lual Akol won in the drive-in category whilst Ssegawa was winner in the taxi category The winner in the taxi category, Fred Kamya Ssegawa Buganga serviced his vehicle (UBL 752J) at Namirembe road.

Three more people have won the all-expenses paid for trip ahead of the 2023 Dubai Desert Challenge courtesy of Mandela Group of Companies.

The draw at City Oil Nakawa branch (Jinja road) on Thursday, June 8, 2023 witnessed the trio of Joseph Owaks Akatuhwera, Lual Akol and Fred Kamya Ssegawa Buganga win the 4 nights, 3 days’ trips to Dubai.

This takes the number of winners to six following last month’s draw.

Akatuhwera and Akol won in the drive-in category whilst Ssegawa was winner in the taxi category.

With a vehicle registration number of IT049RG, Akatuhwera serviced his car at Namirembe road branch.

Akol serviced his car registration number UAX 789Z at Bombo road branch.

The winner in the taxi category, Ssegawa serviced his vehicle (UBL 752J) at Namirembe road.

“I feel humbled to have won in the raffle draw. It is purely down to luck and I encourage more customers to service and fuel at City Oil” an excited Ssegawa remarked when notified about his feat.

Other prize winners:

Richard Ssemakula (UAK 267P) in the drive-in cluster and Lamech Sonkolo (UAY 235P), in the taxi section each won free fuel worth Ug.shs 100,000.

A one Ibrahim (UBB 173R) and Mugerwa (UBN 819J) won free wheel balancing and alignment.

Ibrahim serviced his car at Bombo road branch and Mugerwa had his service done at Namirembe road.

Some of the Pearl Bikers Africa at City Oil Nakawa branch | Credit: David Isabirye

Odeon Tumwebaze receives the supreme flour from Mandela Group of Companies’ Marketing manager Herbert Bashasha | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Mandela Group of Companies supported the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause for the Pearl Bikers Africa with a tonne of four and several footballs.

For starters, the Pearl Bikers Africa Limited is a fellowship of motorcycle enthusiasts that are united by the passion to ride for a purpose and furtherance of interest in motorsport and associated activities.

The group executes charity drives, awareness and sensitization drives on road safety, climate change, environmental conservation and health.

To receive the items, the Pearl Bikers Africa Limited were represented by the chairman Odeon N. Tumwebaze, general secretary Francis Leonard Were and other riders.

The items will be distributed in the areas of Mityana and Fort Portal.

The bikers also donated a special plaque to Mandela Group of Companies in appreciation for the journey moved together.

Pearl Bikers Africa Ltd riders present a special plaque to Mandela Group of Companies officials | Credit: David Isabirye

Odeon N. Tumwebaze chairman Pearl Bikers Africa Limited on his motor-bike | Credit: David Isabirye