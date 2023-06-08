Overview:
Sixteen teams will qualify to the next round (round of 16) and they will play in groups of 4 apiece.
Bika Bya Baganda Football Tournament 2023:
- Round of 32 (13th & 14th June)
The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament round of 32 draw was held at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Thursday, June 8.
This round will be played on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 and on the subsequent day.
On 13th June, Njaza takes on Musu, Nkerebwe will face Lugave, Akasimba will square up against Nsenene, Namungoona will take on Mbogo, Omutima Omusagi encounters Mamba Namakaka (Gabunga), Engabi Ennyunga will play Mpindi, Ngo against Mamba Kakoboza and Ngaali will play Nte.
The next day (14th June); Engabi Ensamba plays defending champions Ndiga clan.
Njovu takes on Kkobe, Butiko will play Ngeye, Embwa will square up against Ngoonge, Nvuma against Olulyo Olulangira, Nkima agains Ffumbe, Mazzi ga Kisasi up against Mutima Muyanja and Ennyonyi Endiisa will up come against Kinyomo.
The organizing committee will confirm the venues and respective kick off times.
Two teams will qualify from each group to determine the eight quarter finalists.
13th June 2023:
- Njaza Vs Musu
- Nkerebwe Vs Lugave
- Kasimba Vs Nsenene
- Namungoona Vs Mbogo
- Omutima Omusagi Vs Mamba Namakaka
- Engabi Ennyunga Vs Mpindi
- Ngo Vs Mamba Kakoboza
- Ngaali Vs Nte
14th June 2023:
- Engabi Ensamba Vs Ndiga
- Njovu Vs Kkobe
- Butiko Vs Ngeye
- Mbwa Vs Ngoonge
- Nvuma Vs Olulyo Olulangira
- Nkima Vs Ffumbe
- Mazzi ga Kisasi Vs Mutima Muyanja
- Ennyonyi Endiisa Vs Kinyomo
BIKA All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga