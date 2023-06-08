Overview: Sixteen teams will qualify to the next round (round of 16) and they will play in groups of 4 apiece.

Bika Bya Baganda Football Tournament 2023:

Round of 32 (13th & 14th June)

The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament round of 32 draw was held at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Thursday, June 8.

This round will be played on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 and on the subsequent day.

On 13th June, Njaza takes on Musu, Nkerebwe will face Lugave, Akasimba will square up against Nsenene, Namungoona will take on Mbogo, Omutima Omusagi encounters Mamba Namakaka (Gabunga), Engabi Ennyunga will play Mpindi, Ngo against Mamba Kakoboza and Ngaali will play Nte.

Ndiga clan players Simon Sserunkuma and Geofrey Sserunkuma show off the Bika shield. Ndiga takes on Engabi Ensamba at round of 32

The next day (14th June); Engabi Ensamba plays defending champions Ndiga clan.

Njovu takes on Kkobe, Butiko will play Ngeye, Embwa will square up against Ngoonge, Nvuma against Olulyo Olulangira, Nkima agains Ffumbe, Mazzi ga Kisasi up against Mutima Muyanja and Ennyonyi Endiisa will up come against Kinyomo.

The organizing committee will confirm the venues and respective kick off times.

Sixteen teams will qualify to the next round (round of 16) and they will play in groups of 4 apiece.

Two teams will qualify from each group to determine the eight quarter finalists.

Bika Bya Baganda Football Shield (Credit: David Isabirye)

13th June 2023:

Njaza Vs Musu

Nkerebwe Vs Lugave

Kasimba Vs Nsenene

Namungoona Vs Mbogo

Omutima Omusagi Vs Mamba Namakaka

Engabi Ennyunga Vs Mpindi

Ngo Vs Mamba Kakoboza

Ngaali Vs Nte

14th June 2023:

Engabi Ensamba Vs Ndiga

Njovu Vs Kkobe

Butiko Vs Ngeye

Mbwa Vs Ngoonge

Nvuma Vs Olulyo Olulangira

Nkima Vs Ffumbe

Mazzi ga Kisasi Vs Mutima Muyanja

Ennyonyi Endiisa Vs Kinyomo

BIKA All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga