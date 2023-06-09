Game 1: Continent T20 Cup

Match Summary: Uganda V Botswana

Botswana 115 all out

Uganda 116/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

Uganda’sCricket Cranes got off to a winning start at the Continent T20 Cup in Nairobi.

The Cricket Cranes selected their best XI with debutants Siraje Nsubuga, Robinson Obuya and youngster Pascal Murungi missing out which meant a return to action for Dinesh Nakrani and Bilal Hassun.

In a low-scoring match, Botswana was only in the game for the first five overs when they were cruising at 10 runs an over but once Uganda arrested that run scoring, the match descended into a procession with Bilal Hassun picking up 4/23 in some deadly death bowling as the Motswana were bundled out for 114.

Botswana’s Captain Karabo Mothlanka who had a spell in Kampala with the Bujjagali Rafters during the Elite League was the only resistance for the Ugandans with a lonely knock of 45.

In reply, Uganda was not very solid enough dropping four wickets in the chase but Roger Mukasa was in impeccable form scoring a quick-fire 41 off 18 balls and that knock took the wind out of the Botswana sail.

Alpesh Ramjani (29) and Dinesh Nakrani (14) knocked off the requirement to give the Cricket Cranes a six-wicket victory with 42 balls to spare.

Bilal Hassun took home the player of the match for his 4/23 and there was history as well for Roger Mukasa who reached 3500 runs for Uganda.

Uganda will take on hosts Kenya tomorrow afternoon in the Migingo derby at the Gymkhana while Botswana and Rwanda will face off in the morning.