The draws for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket that will be hosted by Rwanda have been conducted in Maputo, Mozambique.

The Gazelles of Uganda have been drawn into Group C alongside 2007 champions Mali and eleven-time continental champions Senegal who last won in 2015.

Hosts Rwanda are in Group A alongside Angola and will be joined by the winner of the Zone 3 qualifying tournament in which Guinea (a Zone 2 member) will compete.

Group C has Cameroon and Mozambique who will be joined by a Wild Card while defending champions Nigeria, Egypt and DR Congo make up Group D.

The winner of the group will automatically qualify for the semifinals while the next two teams will cross groups and face off in a playoff for a quarterfinal place which means every team will have a chance to play for a spot in the last eight.

Group C which houses Uganda will cross with Group D which has defending champions Nigeria, Egypt and DR. Congo.

Uganda was granted entry into the final tournament after impressing in the Zone V Qualifiers as they finished second behind Egypt at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The 26th edition of the tournament will be played from July 28 to August 6 at Kigali Arena.

Groups

Group A: Rwanda, Angola, Winner of (Zone 3 + Guinea)

Group B: Cameroon, Wild Card, Mozambique

Group C: Mali, Senegal, Uganda

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, DR Congo