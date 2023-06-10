96th Comrades Marathon

Sunday, 11th June 2023

The 96th edition of the Comrades Marathon is set for Sunday,11 June 2023.

On-form Gerda Steyn, who holds the up-run record of 5hr 58 min 53 sec, will attempt to smash the 5:54:43 mark set by the incomparable Frith van der Merwe in 1989, two years before she was born.

Van der Merwe herself has said that she expects the record to fall, chiefly on account of Steyn’s speed, which was evident when she broke the up-run record in 2019.

This 87,7km race is arguably the world’s oldest and largest ultra-marathon.

Shaun Pollock, the esteemed former SA cricketer, joins this year’s team to hand out the roses to the top 10 men and women and engage with runners at the finish venue.

Thirsti Water is the official hydration partner. Toyota South Africa is the official head gear.

2023 Comrades Marathon broadcast details

All times CAT

05:00: Main Feed – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

05:00: Second Feed, Women’s Race – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 (and SuperSport Grandstand from 08:00)

10:00: Finish Line – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2