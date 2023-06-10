Match Day 2: Continental Cup T20 Tournament

Kenya vs Uganda

Kenya 185/3

Collins Obuya 96 not out

Rakep Patel 52

Uganda 97/ all out

Roger Mukasa 45

Kenneth Waiswa 22

Kenya won by 89runs

The Migingo Derby was won by Kenya who defeated Uganda very convincingly in a one side encounter. Uganda, in fact, managed only one more run than the individual score of Collins Obuya who struck an unbeaten 96.

In front of an expectant home crowd, Kenya won the toss and elected to bat first. Rush Patel (25) and Collins Obuya put on 80 for the first wicket but a quick-fire half-century from Captain Rakeep Patel (52) coming off only 24 balls took the game away from Uganda as the home side piled on 185/3 in their 20 overs.

Frank Nsubuga (2/21) was the stand-out bowler for Uganda while the pace of Bilal Hassun 44 and Riazat Ali Shah 51 in their respective 4 overs leaked a lot of runs.

Alpesh Ramjani

In the chase, Roger Mukasa (45) took the game to the home side with some lovely cricket shots but he took too many risks for the team and ended up losing his wicket. Alpesh Ramjani (20) and Kenneth Waiswa (22) were the only other batters to enter double figures as the last six wickets only fell for 11 runs with the home side taking the derby bragging rights.

The heavy defeat from their rivals is a reality check for Uganda as they build towards the Africa T20 finals. The Cricket Cranes are clearly missing the pace duo of Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi.

The sides will have to meet again in the tournament since it’s a double round-robin but first Uganda will take on Rwanda tomorrow afternoon at the Gymkhana.