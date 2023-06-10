Matchday 1: Kwibuka Women’s Tournament

Game 1: Uganda W v Botswana W

Uganda 89/6

Botswana 60 all out

Uganda won by 29 runs

The Victoria Pearls started their quest for a third Kwibuka title with a 29-run win against Botswana.

Consy Aweko won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that had no life in it and the adjustment for the batters never showed up as Uganda struggled to get going.

The top three wickets were only worth 23 runs until Rita Musamali (35 not out) took charge with some risk-free cricket as she helped Uganda get to a respectable total of 89. Kevin Awino (17) and Stephanie Nampiina (12) made notable contributions with the bat on a difficult batting surface.

In the chase, Botswana never seemed interested in chasing down the target or the pace of Irene Alumo (3/9) just tore their plan to shreds.

Alumo and Consy Aweko were mean at the top with the captain giving away just four runs in her four overs which sealed the fate of Botswana.

Botswana could only manage 11 runs inside six overs and from there on, it was a procession until the end as the Victoria Pearls wrapped up the game with 29 runs still required by Botswana.

Malisa Ariokot became Uganda’s player number 34 in T20i as she made her debut today.

Uganda will take on the hosts Rwanda tomorrow afternoon at the IPRC Ground.