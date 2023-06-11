Overview: According to a document released by Gerald Katamba, the secretary of Bika organizing committee, on each day, there will be a double header of games on every playground.

2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship

Round of 32:

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):

Tuesday, 13th June:

Njaza Vs Musu (1 PM)

Nkerebwe Vs Lugave (4 PM)

Wednesday, 14th June:

Mbwa Vs Ngonge (1 PM)

Njovu Vs Kkobe (4 PM)

Buddo S.S Playground:

Tuesday, 13th June:

Ngaali Vs Nte (1 PM)

Ngo Vs Mmamba Kakoboza (4PM)

Wednesday, 14th June:

Ndisa Vs Kinyomo (1 PM)

Nkima Vs Ffumbe (4 PM)

Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:

Tuesday, 13th June:

Akasimba Vs Nsenene (1 PM)

Namungoona Vs Mbogo (4 PM)

Wednesday, 14th June:

Butiko Vs Ngeye (1 PM)

Ngabi Vs Ndiga (4 PM)

Kawanda S.S Playground:

Tuesday, 13th June:

Ngabi Nyunga Vs Mpindi (1 PM)

Omutima Omusagi Vs Mmamba Namakaka (4 PM)

Wednesday, 14th June:

Mazzi Ga Kisasi Vs Mutima Muyanja (1 PM)

Nvuma Vs Olulyo Olulangira (4 PM)

According to a document released by Gerald Katamba, the secretary of Bika organizing committee, on each day, there will be a double header of games on every playground.

Lugave Team. They play Nkerebwe on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 at the Kabaka Kyabbagu stadium (4:00 PM)

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):

On Tuesday, 13th June 2023, the early kick off at the Wakisha playground will be Njaza against Musu (1 PM).

This will be followed by the Nkerebwe against Lugave clash at 4 PM.

At the same ground on Wednesday, 14th June 2023, Mbwa squares up against Ngonge in the early kick-off (1 PM) before the Njovu, Kkobe encounter at 4 PM.

Buddo S.S Playground:

At the Buddo S.S playground, Ngaali will play Nte in the early kick-off (1 PM) with Ngo taking on Mmamba Kakoboza at 4 PM on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.

The next day (Wednesday, 14th June 2023), Ndisa will face Kinyomo (1 PM) before the mother of all battles between Nkima and Ffumbe at 4 PM)

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II greets Nkima players before the official opening game this year

Ffumbe clan team

Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:

The Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku will host Kasimba against Nsenene on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 at 1 PM.

The second match on the same day will witness Namungoona up against Mbogo at 4 PM.

On Wednesday, 14th June 2023, Butiko (Mushroom) will entertain Ngeye during the early kick-off at 1 PM.

Obutiko XI that eliminated Ensuma 5-2 in the first preliminary round. They play Ngeye clan at the round of 32

Then at 4 PM will witness the big clash between the defending champions Ndiga and Ngabi Nsambi.

Ngabi Nsamba won the official opening match of the 2023 edition, overcoming a 10 man Nkima 3-1.

Kawanda S.S Playground:

On Tuesday, 13th June 2023, Ngabi Nyunga will face Mpindi during the 1 PM early kick-off at Kawanda S.S playground.

At 4 PM, Omutima Omusagi will play Mmamba Namakaka.

During the next day duels at Kawanda S.S playground, Mazzi Ga Kisasi shall play Omutima Muyanja at 1 PM.

Then, Nvuma will take on Olulyo Olulangira next at 4 PM.

The successful 16 teams will qualify to the next round where they will be divided into groups of four before the successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.

This tournament which has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clans.

BIKA All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga