Overview:
According to a document released by Gerald Katamba, the secretary of Bika organizing committee, on each day, there will be a double header of games on every playground.
2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship
Round of 32:
Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):
Tuesday, 13th June:
- Njaza Vs Musu (1 PM)
- Nkerebwe Vs Lugave (4 PM)
Wednesday, 14th June:
- Mbwa Vs Ngonge (1 PM)
- Njovu Vs Kkobe (4 PM)
Buddo S.S Playground:
Tuesday, 13th June:
- Ngaali Vs Nte (1 PM)
- Ngo Vs Mmamba Kakoboza (4PM)
Wednesday, 14th June:
- Ndisa Vs Kinyomo (1 PM)
- Nkima Vs Ffumbe (4 PM)
Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:
Tuesday, 13th June:
- Akasimba Vs Nsenene (1 PM)
- Namungoona Vs Mbogo (4 PM)
Wednesday, 14th June:
- Butiko Vs Ngeye (1 PM)
- Ngabi Vs Ndiga (4 PM)
Kawanda S.S Playground:
Tuesday, 13th June:
- Ngabi Nyunga Vs Mpindi (1 PM)
- Omutima Omusagi Vs Mmamba Namakaka (4 PM)
Wednesday, 14th June:
- Mazzi Ga Kisasi Vs Mutima Muyanja (1 PM)
- Nvuma Vs Olulyo Olulangira (4 PM)
The organizing committee for the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football tournament confirmed the different venues and kick-off times for the round of 32 fixtures.
Four different venues; Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha), Kawanda S.S and Buddo S.S playgrounds will be used over the two days; Tuesday, 13th June and on the subsequent day.
Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):
On Tuesday, 13th June 2023, the early kick off at the Wakisha playground will be Njaza against Musu (1 PM).
This will be followed by the Nkerebwe against Lugave clash at 4 PM.
At the same ground on Wednesday, 14th June 2023, Mbwa squares up against Ngonge in the early kick-off (1 PM) before the Njovu, Kkobe encounter at 4 PM.
Buddo S.S Playground:
At the Buddo S.S playground, Ngaali will play Nte in the early kick-off (1 PM) with Ngo taking on Mmamba Kakoboza at 4 PM on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.
The next day (Wednesday, 14th June 2023), Ndisa will face Kinyomo (1 PM) before the mother of all battles between Nkima and Ffumbe at 4 PM)
Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:
The Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku will host Kasimba against Nsenene on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 at 1 PM.
The second match on the same day will witness Namungoona up against Mbogo at 4 PM.
On Wednesday, 14th June 2023, Butiko (Mushroom) will entertain Ngeye during the early kick-off at 1 PM.
Then at 4 PM will witness the big clash between the defending champions Ndiga and Ngabi Nsambi.
Ngabi Nsamba won the official opening match of the 2023 edition, overcoming a 10 man Nkima 3-1.
Kawanda S.S Playground:
On Tuesday, 13th June 2023, Ngabi Nyunga will face Mpindi during the 1 PM early kick-off at Kawanda S.S playground.
At 4 PM, Omutima Omusagi will play Mmamba Namakaka.
During the next day duels at Kawanda S.S playground, Mazzi Ga Kisasi shall play Omutima Muyanja at 1 PM.
Then, Nvuma will take on Olulyo Olulangira next at 4 PM.
The successful 16 teams will qualify to the next round where they will be divided into groups of four before the successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.
This tournament which has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clans.
BIKA All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga