Ngabi Nsamba will face Nkima on Wednesday, 14th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium (4 PM)

Overview:

According to a document released by Gerald Katamba, the secretary of Bika organizing committee, on each day, there will be a double header of games on every playground.

2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship

Round of 32:

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):

Tuesday, 13th June:

  • Njaza Vs Musu (1 PM)
  • Nkerebwe Vs Lugave (4 PM)

Wednesday, 14th June:

  • Mbwa Vs Ngonge (1 PM)
  • Njovu Vs Kkobe (4 PM)

Buddo S.S Playground:

Tuesday, 13th June:

  • Ngaali Vs Nte (1 PM)
  • Ngo Vs Mmamba Kakoboza (4PM)

Wednesday, 14th June:

  • Ndisa Vs Kinyomo (1 PM)
  • Nkima Vs Ffumbe (4 PM)

Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:

Tuesday, 13th June:

  • Akasimba Vs Nsenene (1 PM)
  • Namungoona Vs Mbogo (4 PM)

Wednesday, 14th June:

  • Butiko Vs Ngeye (1 PM)
  • Ngabi Vs Ndiga (4 PM)

Kawanda S.S Playground:

Tuesday, 13th June:

  • Ngabi Nyunga Vs Mpindi (1 PM)
  • Omutima Omusagi Vs Mmamba Namakaka (4 PM)

Wednesday, 14th June:

  • Mazzi Ga Kisasi Vs Mutima Muyanja (1 PM)
  • Nvuma Vs Olulyo Olulangira (4 PM)

The organizing committee for the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football tournament confirmed the different venues and kick-off times for the round of 32 fixtures.

Four different venues; Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha), Kawanda S.S and Buddo S.S playgrounds will be used over the two days; Tuesday, 13th June and on the subsequent day.

Lugave Team. They play Nkerebwe on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 at the Kabaka Kyabbagu stadium (4:00 PM)

On Tuesday, 13th June 2023, the early kick off at the Wakisha playground will be Njaza against Musu (1 PM).

This will be followed by the Nkerebwe against Lugave clash at 4 PM.

At the same ground on Wednesday, 14th June 2023, Mbwa squares up against Ngonge in the early kick-off (1 PM) before the Njovu, Kkobe encounter at 4 PM.

At the Buddo S.S playground, Ngaali will play Nte in the early kick-off (1 PM) with Ngo taking on Mmamba Kakoboza at 4 PM on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.

The next day (Wednesday, 14th June 2023), Ndisa will face Kinyomo (1 PM) before the mother of all battles between Nkima and Ffumbe at 4 PM)

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II greets Nkima players before the official opening game this year
Ffumbe clan team

The Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku will host Kasimba against Nsenene on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 at 1 PM.

The second match on the same day will witness Namungoona up against Mbogo at 4 PM.

On Wednesday, 14th June 2023, Butiko (Mushroom) will entertain Ngeye during the early kick-off at 1 PM.

Obutiko XI that eliminated Ensuma 5-2 in the first preliminary round. They play Ngeye clan at the round of 32

Then at 4 PM will witness the big clash between the defending champions Ndiga and Ngabi Nsambi.

Ngabi Nsamba won the official opening match of the 2023 edition, overcoming a 10 man Nkima 3-1.

On Tuesday, 13th June 2023, Ngabi Nyunga will face Mpindi during the 1 PM early kick-off at Kawanda S.S playground.

At 4 PM, Omutima Omusagi will play Mmamba Namakaka.

During the next day duels at Kawanda S.S playground, Mazzi Ga Kisasi shall play Omutima Muyanja at 1 PM.

Then, Nvuma will take on Olulyo Olulangira next at 4 PM.

The successful 16 teams will qualify to the next round where they will be divided into groups of four before the successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.

This tournament which has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clans.

BIKA All Winners since inception:

  • 1950:Mbogo
  • 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
  • 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1953: Not Held
  • 1954:Not Held
  • 1955:Kkobe
  • 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
  • 1958: Ngeye
  • 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1960: Ffumbe
  • 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
  • 1962: Nkima
  • 1963: Not Held
  • 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
  • 1988: Lugave
  • 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1990: Lugave
  • 1991: Ngeye
  • 1992: Ngeye
  • 1993: Nkima
  • 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1995: Lugave
  • 1996: Mpindi
  • 1997: Nnyonyi
  • 1998: Lugave
  • 1999: Lugave
  • 2000: Mpologoma
  • 2001: Ngo
  • 2002: Mpologoma
  • 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 2004:Lugave
  • 2005: Ffumbe
  • 2006: Mpindi
  • 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
  • 2008: Kkobe
  • 2009: Ffumbe
  • 2010: Nte
  • 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 2012: Ngeye
  • 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
  • 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 2015: Mbogo
  • 2016: Nte
  • 2017: Nte
  • 2018: Nkima
  • 2019: Mbogo
  • 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
  • 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
  • 2022: Ndiga

