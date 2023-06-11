FUFA has confirmed the reappointment of Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi as the head coach of the Uganda U20 Women’s National Football Team.

Kiyingi who was in charge of both the U17 and U20 national teams takes the new assignment with immediate effect.

“The vacant position of the Uganda U-20 women’s national team has been filled with the appointment of Ayub Khalifah Kiyingi by the FUFA Executive Committee.”

It should be noted that two months ago, FUFA made all technical positions of the national teams vacant apart from the Uganda Cranes.

Therefore, the application process has been going on until the FUFA Executive zeroed down on Kiyingi who is also the head coach of Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC.

On the same team four other positions have been announced as well and these include; goalkeeper trainer for all National women teams is Mubarak Kiberu, fitness coach is Felix Ayobo, Team doctor Mable Kabatalindwa and Kits manager Prossy Nalwadda.

According to FUFA, evaluation of applicants is ongoing for the Head Coach Women’s Senior Team (Crested Cranes), assistant head coach Women’s Senior team and Assistant coach U-17 Women’s team (Teen Cranes).

The applicants for the age group categories for the men’s teams are also undergoing evaluation.

The appointments come at a time when Uganda U20 and U17 were last week drawn in the Qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The U20 will face Mozambique at the second qualifying round while U17 will be up against Cameroon.