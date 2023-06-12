KCCA Football Club has appointed Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil as the new manager.

The Club confirmed that the Portuguese tactician joins them on a two-year deal.

“KCCA Football Club is pleased to announce Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil as the manager of the men’s senior team on a two-year deal.” Reads the statement.

Sergio replaces Jackson Mayanja who worked on an interim basis for a month (between April -May) after the resignation of Morley Byekwaso.

He has previously coached at Hearts of Oak (Ghana), Singida Big Stars (Tanzania), CD Luanda Sul (Angola), Vilankulos (Mozambique), Mirbat SC (Oman), Kabuscorp SC (Angola) and Township Rollers (Botswana) among others.