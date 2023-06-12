Matchday 3: Kwibuka Women’s Tournament

Game 3: Uganda W v Nigeria W

Nigeria 100/5

Uganda 101/5

Uganda won by 5 wickets

Victoria Pearls remained unbeaten at the Kwibuka Tournament in Kigali after picking up their third win on Monday.

The numbers don’t tell the whole story but the West Africans gave Uganda their first real test in the tournament.

Consy Aweko won the toss and elected to bowl. Evelyn Anyipo again made early inroads into the Nigerian batting line up but Esther Sandy (52) got stuck in for her and led the aggression against the Ugandans. She had a 52-run partnership with Lucky Peit (27) as the West Africans put on the highest score of the tournament so far finishing at 100/5 in their 20 overs.

Team captains exchange associations badges | Credit: Rwanda Cricket

In the chase, a limping Proscovia Alako went for cheap and the struggle was evident as Janet Mbabazi and Kevin Awino accumulated a number of dots to take the required rate up.

The rescue act was led by Stephanie Nampiina (20 not out) and Immaculate Nakisuyi (31) whose 46-run partnership ensured the victory for Uganda with 10 balls to spare.

The win was Uganda’s third at the tournament which ensures that they remain unbeaten. They now have the same number of wins as Nigeria who have played a game more than Uganda.

The Victoria Pearls will be back in action tomorrow morning against Kenya.