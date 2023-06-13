Double Champions Vipers Sport Club have confirmed the release of defender Disan Galiwango and winger Ibrahim Orit.

The Venoms confirmed the development on Tuesday indicating there was a mutual agreement between the club and players.

Orit who joined Vipers SC from Mbarara City on July 2nd 2020, signing a three-year deal from Mbarara City.

Therefore, the club and player agreed not to renew the contract after the three years were about to elapse.

On the other hand, Galiwango signed a four-year in 2020 under coach Fred Kajoba.

However, with playing time getting hard to come by especially last season after the arrival of Isa Mubiru, Galiwango has been released with a year left on his contract.

The left back cum winger joined Vipers SC from Express FC where he was a captain.

There is belief that more players are expected to leave the club including Frank Tumwesigye and Bashir Asiku among others.