Matchday 5: Continent Cup T20 Tournament

Game 9: Uganda vs Botswana

Uganda 153/7

Roger Mukasa 31

Simon Ssesazi 30

Botswana 89/9

Valentine Mbazo 23

Phemelo Silas 20

Uganda won by 64 runs

The Cricket Cranes picked up their fourth win at the Continent Cup T20 tournament in Nairobi defeating Southern Africans by 64 runs.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first. Roger Mukasa (31) continued his rich vein of form with a 59-run opening stand with Simon Sessazi (30) before the former departed.

There was little contribution from the rest of the line up with only Riazat Ali Shah (28) making a notable contribution as the Cricket Cranes finished on 153/7 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, without the firepower of Bilal Hassun up front, the new ball was taken by Dinesh Nakrani and Pascal Murungi with the latter picking up two wickets on his first bowling opportunity for the Cricket Cranes.

The slow bowlers took over the wicket-taking responsibility from thereon with Alpesh Ramjani (3/9) and Sirajje Nsubuga (2/25) picking up the wickets.

It was the fourth win from five games for the Cricket Cranes in Nairobi and one that keeps them with a chance of making the final of the tournament.