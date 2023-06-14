Matchday 5: Kwibuka Women’s Tournament

Game 5: Uganda W v Botswana W

Botswana 81/8

Uganda 84/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

Game 6: Uganda W v Kenya W

Uganda 116/6

Kenya 79/5

Uganda won by 37 runs

The Victoria Pearls survived their doubleheader day unscathed winning both games. They defeated Botswana by six wickets in the morning before putting their neighbours Kenya to the sword in the afternoon by 37 runs.

In very chilly conditions in the morning, Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first and they quickly got into the attack, especially Patricia Malemikia who bowled a brilliant spell of four overs giving away just one run even if she didn’t pick any wicket.

Youngster Malisa Ariokot (3/14) and Captain Consy Aweko (2/19) were the pick of the bowlers for the Victoria Pearls.

Melissa Ariokot Consy Aweko

In the chase, Jimia Mohamad (21) gave it a good crack at the top of the order but a few wickets slowed down the chase until Immaculate Nakisuyi (18) and Rita Musamali (18) saw through the game to give Uganda their fifth win of the tournament.

In the afternoon, the East African derby didn’t live up to the hype with the Victoria Pearls winning very easily.

Uganda won the toss again and elected to bat first with Janet Mbabazi (31) leading from the top as the Ugandans put on the highest total of the tournament so far, finishing on 116/6.

Immaculate Nakisuyi (20) and Stephanie Nampiina (35) put up resistance in the middle order with the former clobbering two big sixes.

The loss of Queentor Abel early never helped the Kenyan chase with the Ugandans putting their foot down by drying up the runs to pick up their sixth win of the tournament. The Kenyans laboured to 79/5 with the Ugandans barely breaking a sweat.

The two wins guarantee Uganda a place in the final on Saturday afternoon. The Victoria Pearls will be back in action tomorrow morning against the hosts Rwanda.