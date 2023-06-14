Matchday 4: Kwibuka Women’s Tournament

Game 4: Uganda W v Kenya W

Uganda 85 all out

Kenya 72 all out

Uganda won by 13 runs

The Victoria Pearls remained unbeaten at the 9th edition of the Kwibuka Tournament after managing to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against Kenya.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl and they quickly had Uganda railing at 14/4. Lavendah Lidambo (3/15) sliced through the top order like a knife through butter.

The repair work came from best friends Stephanie Nampiina (37) and Immaculate Nakisuyi (12) who put on a 44-run partnership for the fourth wicket but once the two departed there was little life in the tail as Uganda was bundled out for 85.

In the chase, Kenya led by Queentor Abel (18) were running away with it with Uganda resigned to their fate until Queentor was caught by Stephanie Nampiina to leave the game in balance at 49/3.

16-year-old Lorna Anyait was thrown the cherry in a difficult time but she bowled a brilliant spell way beyond her age giving away just 1 run in her four overs and picking up her 1st international wicket.

Kenya somehow lost the game by 13 runs yet they had been in a winning position for a large period of the game.

The win was fourth for the Victoria Pearls and keeps them firmly on top of the table. Kenya lost their second game of the tournament and remains in a distant 4th on the table.

Victoria Pearls will be in action against Botswana this morning and then take on Kenya in the afternoon.