2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship

All Round of 32 Results:

Mbwa 0-2 Ngonge

Ngonge Njovu 1-4 Kkobe

Kkobe Ndisa 0-2 Kinyomo

Kinyomo Nkima 0-1 Ffumbe

Ffumbe Butiko 0-2 Ngeye

Ngeye Ngabi 3-2 Ndiga

Ndiga Mazzi Ga Kisasi 0-6 Mutima Muyanja

Mutima Muyanja Nvuma 2-1 Olulyo Olulangira

Olulyo Olulangira Njaza 0 (4) – 0 (5) Musu

Musu Nkerebwe 1-5 Lugave

Lugave Ngaali 1-0 Nte

Nte Ngo 1-0 Mmamba Kakoboza

Mmamba Kakoboza Akasimba 0-1 Nsenene

Nsenene Namungoona Vs Mbogo (Namungoona did not show up)

Ngabi Nyunga 0-1 Mpindi

Mpindi Omutima Omusagi 1 (4) – 1 (2) Mmamba Namakaka

The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament reached the round of 16 stage.

This followed the successful completion for the round of 32 matches in four venues.

By the round of 16, the tournament will seek for a new champion after the shocking elimination of the reigning champions Ndiga.

Ndiga lost 2-3 to Ngabi Nsamba at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Wednesday, 14th June 2023.

Former Uganda Cranes international Sula “Malouda” Matovu starred with a hat-trick.

Dreadlocked Dan Muzeeyi Sserunkuma got one goal for Ndiga via a penalty that had turned the game 1-all at some stage before Regan Mpande’s other strike.

The earlier kick off at Wankulukuku had Ngeye overcome Butiko 2-0.

Edward Kabona and Hassan Kabuye were on target for Ngeye who had Mathias Lule among the officials on the technical docket.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha), Mbwa’s stellar ride came to a halt after falling 0-2 to Ngonge.

Richard Ssonko and Hassan Kabuye scored for Mbwa.

The second game at Wakisha was the clash between Njovu and Kkobe.

Kkobe won the game 4-1 through Daraus Kiwanuka, Andrew Kayiwa, Ibrahim Kasinde and Allan Kayiwa’s goals.

Captain Seif Batte netted the consolation for Njovu.

Actionat Buddo Secondary School playground had Kinyomo win the early kick off 2-0 over Ndisa.

Alvin Birungi and Enock Kagogwe scored Kinyomo’s goals.

The second game at Buddo SS had Ffumbe advance at the expense of Nkima after a 1-0 win with Muhammed Ssenoga Kaggawa scoring the all-important goal through the penalty.

Tuesday games:

The first eight games played on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 saw Musu (Edible rat) eject Njaza 5-4 in post-match penalties.

Normal time had ended goal-less at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha).

The second game on the day at Wakisha witnessed Lugave humiliate Nkerebwe 5-1.

Ezekiel Katende and Sharafah Mukiibi both scored a brace apiece with Ivan Katende finding the other goal.

Godwin Ssemugabi replied for Nkerebwe.

At the Buddo S.S playground, Ngaali out-witted Nte 1-0 in the early kick off duel with Nicholas Luzige on target.

Ngo won 1-0 courtesy of Joseph Ssemujju’s all-important goal.

The early kick-off at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Nsenene overcame Kasimba 1-0 with Bruce Kalibala the scorer.

At Kawanda S.S playground, Mpindi won 1-0 over Ngabi Nyunga during the 1PM kick off duel.

Derrick Mboowa was the scorer for Mpindi.

Nsenene progressed to the round of 16 after a hard fought 1-0 win over Kasimba. Bruce Kalibala was on target.

Namungoona was a no show in their match against Mbogo.

Meanwhile, Mpindi edged Ngabi Nyunga 1-0 with Derrick Mbowa the scorer.

Omutima Omusagi advanced to the next stage at the expense of Mmamba Namakaka (Gabunga) after winning a shoot-out 4-2.

Normal time had ended 1 goal apiece. Francis Bbaale scored for Omutima Omusagi and Robert Kitabalwa had the goal for Mmamba Namakaka during the normal duration of the game.

The successful 16 teams qualified to the next round where they will be divided into groups of four before the successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.

This tournament which has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clans.