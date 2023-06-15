

Giancarlo Davite is set to rewrite his experience of the Safari Rally Kenya after confirming his participation with different wheels; the Ford Fiesta R5.

Safari Rally is the seventh round of the 2023 World Rally Championship scheduled for 22-25 June in Naivasha, Kenya.

Davite Credit: Africa Rally Archives

Davite has entered the Safari Rally for the tenth time; this year will be the third since returning to the WRC.

“I have always wanted to enter with R5. I tried last year but couldn’t find one and did it with the EvoX,” said Davite.

“This year I had the opportunity with Asad and his Fiesta R5. We have an agreement to use the car for the event and the deal is on,” he said.

Davite has been unfortunate in recent events. In 2021, he could not even make it to the start after a team member contracted Covid. Last year, mechanical issues forced his retirement in the penultimate stage.

“Since it is our tenth entry. It is worth marking the anniversary with an upgrade in the car as well as competing against WRC2. Now fingers crossed and pedal to the metal,” he said.

Davite will have longtime co-driver Sylvia Vindevogel call the notes.