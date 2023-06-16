Overview: The World Lacrosse championship will take place in San Diego city, United States of America (USA) between 21st June to 1st July 2023.

2023 World Lacrosse Championships (21st June – 1st July)

Host: San Diego, United States of America (USA)

On the morning of Friday, June 16, 2023, the Uganda national Lacrosse Cranes was officially flagged off for the United States of America (USA) prior to the 2023 World Championships in San Diego.

Joseph Oluga, the Acting General Secretary, flanked by the assistant G.S David Ssemakula Katende witnessed the official flag-off ceremony in front of the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala.

“Keep the team spirit. Go and represent Uganda gallantly. We wish you the very best” Oluga stated.

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes head coach Patrick Oriana talks as the Uganda Lacrosse team is flagged off at Lugogo, Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) head coach Patrick Oriana introduced some players on the 26-man team.

“We have trained well and ready to give our best in the world championships. The morale is high” Oriana revealed.

The team of 26 has 23 players and 3 traveling alternates and will be skippered by Keith Lubangkene.

L-R: Captain Keith Lubangkene, Bernard Otim and Edward Komakech | Credit: David Isabirye

Lubangkene, a midfielder noted that they are ready to die little for the team.

“The World championship is a glorious opportunity, and we will optimally utilize this platform to deliver to the very best” Lubangkene noted.

The team departs on Friday afternoon at 4:20 PM aboard Emirates Airlines.

Team composition:

Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone and Daniel Otimu are the goalkeepers on the team.

There are five defenders to include Innocent Anyala, Shaban Pitta, Benard Otim, Damson Lyaleng and a rookie, Phillips Max.

Chris Palanda and Micheal Ochan are the two long speed midfielders while the trio of Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong and Martin Komakech are all defensive midfielders.

The other midfielders include; Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, George Ogik, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech and Aaron Lyaleng.

The attack line will be led by Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga and Finn Phillips.

The tournament will officially start on 21st June and end by 1st July 2023.

Keith Lubangkene and Bernard Otim | Credit: David Isabirye

