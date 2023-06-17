Overview: The top ten female players will be used as a pool to select the members on the Uganda national team for upcoming engagements in the region and on the continent.

The female golf national team qualifiers were successfully concluded on Friday, 16th June 2023 after grueling action of 54 holes played at Entebbe club and Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

Former Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Evah Magala topped the rest of the crop with a total gross of 229 in 54 holes.

Magala opened up her round one with 6-over 77 in Entebbe.

Evah Magala receives her plaque from Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Dorren Mwesigye at UGC Terraces | Credit: David Isabirye

She returned the same score on the same course during round two and better with 4-over 75 for the third round at Uganda Golf Club.

“I attribute this victory to hard work and I dedicate it to my husband for the support and encouragement. I thank the management of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union and all the players who played in the qualifiers” an excited Magala revealed.

Eva Magala with her victory speech | Credit: David Isabirye

Gloria Mbaguta receives her plaque from lady president Dorren Mwesigye | Credit: David Isabirye

Left handed Gloria Mbaguta was second placed with 235 (77, 79 and 79) as Mackline Nsenga came third with 239 (83, 74, 82).

Nsenga had scored an ace (hole-in-one) during the second in Entebbe and looks forward carrying on the mantle as the 2023 Uganda Ladies Golf Open comes knocking.

“I want to maintain this form as we get closer to the 2023 Uganda Ladies Golf Open. For my first career hole-in-one shot, I am very humbled and excited as well. I look forward playing better and better” Nsenga noted.

Mackline Nsenga | Credit: David Isabirye

Meron Kyomugisha (245) and the reigning Uganda ladies open champion Martha Babirye (246) completed the top five positions in the qualifiers.

Top 10:

The other female golfers in the top ten positions were Wendy Angu’deyo (252), Lillian Koowe (253), Harriet Kitaka (256) and Resty Nalutaaya (258).

In total, 21 lady golfers took part in the two day’s qualifiers.

Wendy Angudeyo receives her plaque from Dorren Mwesigye | Credit: David Isabirye

Sheila Kesiime (261), Joan Nampewo (262), Petra Nalwoga (264), Janet Kabayonga (267), Caroline Namutebi (270), Dorothy Nabirye (272), Joyce Kisembo (273), Berna Musanabera (273), Edrae Kagombe (276), Robinah Angom (281) and Joweria Namanda (290) all played.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Dorren Mwesigye hailed the different female players who featured in the qualifiers.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Dorren Mwesigye addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

She appealed to the various stakeholders to assist the young upcoming female golfers with golf equipment and gear as clubs and attires.

“I want to thank all the players who played in the Uganda Ladies Golf Union national team qualifiers. The qualifiers were successful and transparent. This is the pool of players we shall be using for the national team engagements. I also humbly appeal to the golfing fraternity to assist the females get equipment. There are so many promising young girls but they lack equipment” Mwesigye appealed.

The top 10 successful ladies show off their plaques | Credit: David Isabirye

The top ten players will be used as a pool to select the members on the national team for upcoming engagements.