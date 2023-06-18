Uganda’s chances of making it to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast are minimal and the fate is beyond their own reach after suffering defeat to Algeria on Sunday.

The Cranes endured a frustrating evening in Douala, Cameroon where they hosted Algeria in the penultimate round of the Qualifiers.

The Desert Foxes who won the coveted AFCON title in 2019 earned a 2-1 win at Japoma Stadium to put Uganda’s hopes in doubt.

Mohamed Amoura was the chief tormentor for the hosts, bagging a brace on the day with a goal in either half.

The consolation for Uganda came at the end of the game through second half substitute Fahad Bayo.

Algeria took the lead in the 43rd minute with Amoura tapping from close range after goalkeeper Salim Magoola fumbled and spilled the ball into his path.

At the start of the second half, coach Milutin Sredojevic called for changes introducing Bayo and Richard Bassangwa for Bobosi Byaruhanga and Milton Karisa respectively.

There were further changes with Isma Mugulusi and Travis Mutyaba coming on in place of Farouk Miya and Emmanuel Okwi respectively.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 67th minute off a quick counter attack and Amoura was once again well stationed to tap the ball into the back of the net.

With a minute to the end of the game, Bayo got Uganda’s goal of the day after a good pass from Bassangwa.

The result leaves Uganda in third place on 4 points. Algeria who qualified already move to 15 while Tanzania and Niger have 7 and 2 respectively.

Uganda’s final group game will be away to Niger in September and the Cranes will need to win by a margin of three goals and hope Tanzania lose to Algeria to stand a chance of qualifying.

Uganda Cranes starting XI



Salim Magoola, Kenneth Semakula, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Gift Fred, Halidi Lwaliwa, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Okwi, Rogers Mato, Milton Karisa