Matchday 9: Continent T20 Cup | Uganda vs Rwanda

Uganda 153/5

Rwanda 59/all out

Uganda won by 94 runs.

Cricket Cranes ensured their place in the Continent Cup T20 in Nairobi with a comprehensive 94 run against Rwanda.

The Cricket Cranes won the toss and elected to bat first with Simon Ssesazi (18) getting a quick start but never converted and Fred Achellam (28) in his first game of the series also put in a shift with a counter-attacking knock.

Riazat Ali Shah (41) and Dinesh Nakrani (39) took up the run-scoring in the middle and back-end overs to make sure the Cricket Cranes post a competitive 153/5 in their 20 overs.

Siraje Nsubuga

In the chase, the slow bowlers Henry Ssenyondo (4/9) and Sirajje Nsubuga (3/24) combined to pick up seven wickets as the Rwandans were bundled out for just 59 runs. Ssenyondo picked up his fourth Player of the Match award of the series.

This was the 8th win for the Cricket Cranes out of their nine round-robin games. Their only loss came in the derby against Kenya.

The boys will take a break tomorrow and will be back in action on Wednesday for the final against the hosts Kenya.