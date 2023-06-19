Overview: The chilly day was heated with equal measure of thrilling matches and incredible performances, making it a memorable experience for football lovers and music enthusiasts that attended.

The Legends Grounds in Naguru had an electrifying atmosphere on Sunday, 18th June 2023 as the SMACK League hosted match day five, presented by the Vendors Class of 1999.

The highly anticipated event, dubbed the Reggae Dance Hall Fiesta, saw teams fiercely battle it out to secure crucial points in their quest for table supremacy.

The chilly day was heated with equal measure of thrilling matches and incredible performances, making it a memorable experience for football lovers and music enthusiasts that attended.

SMACK League action during the fifth outing of 2023 at Legends Rugby Club, Naguru – Kampala

The highlight of the day was the captivating showdown between Cyclones Class of 2013 and Kiama Class of 2000, resulting in Cyclones securing an impressive 4-2 victory over their opponents.

The winning goal against the Kiama Warriors was expertly sealed by the talented Albert Mugisa, a former Uganda Cranes player, and ex-Sports Club Villa and Police Football Club star midfielder in the Uganda Premier League.

Mugisa’s exceptional performance earned him the prestigious titles of man of the match and player of the day.

The excitement didn’t stop there, as other teams also showcased their skills and claimed victories.

SMACK League action at Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru

The Tsunamis triumphed over the Bushmen with a 2-0 win, while the Alks dominated the Mama Teo Legends, securing a convincing 2-0 victory.

JP Sonko Semwanaga of the Alks displayed exceptional talent, earning him the well-deserved Man of the Match accolade.

Adding to the exhilarating atmosphere, the Reggae Ragga Dance Hall Fiesta featured an array of entertainment from the legendary reggae star Vampino.

Vampino performs for the fans at Legends Rugby Club

Vampino on stage

Taking the stage at 8:30 pm, Vampino wowed the crowd with a riveting performance, treating them to a mix of his classic hits and new releases.

The audience couldn’t resist hitting the dance floor when Vampino performed his timeless hit “Kwekunyakunya.”

Other crowd favorites included “Smart-wire” and “I know“, a collaboration with his estranged group mate Benon Mugumbya.

SMACK League fans in jovial moods

Fans excited by Vampino performance

Happy times for the fans in the aftermath SMACK League party at Legends Rugby grounds

Before Vampino’s performance, the crowd was treated to exceptional Reggae Ragga Dance Hall vibes from an impressive lineup of DJs, including DJ Bank Robber, DJ AO Walker, DJ AIE, KHURK DJ, DJ LB, and DJ Beast.

Joseph Kasule Kawooya, the Head Marketing Officer of the SMACK League, expressed his gratitude to the event’s sponsors and all stakeholders, lauding all the fathers in the SMACK League as match day 5 concided with the annual fathers’ day celebrations.

Kasule emphasized this season’s theme: “Play, Network, and Impact.”

We value the networks we have formed and want to thank them for their continued support. Hence, we welcome Standbic Bank who have joined for match day five. In regards to sport, the Block Owners’ thrilling 2-1 victory has put them in the running hence they are sitting pretty on top of the table and we hope they maintain their momentum throughout the season. Additionally, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Guinness, the season-long sponsor of the SMACK League. Joseph Kasule Kawooya, the Head Marketing Officer of the SMACK League

Joseph Kasule Kawooya, the head of Marketing of the SMACK League during an interface with the media | Credit: David Isabirye

The kids enjoyed the bouncing castles at Legends Rugby Club | Credit: David Isabirye

Innovation took center stage during the event as E-sports made its debut in the Clubhouse.

Despite their best efforts, the match day hosts fell to a 7-1 defeat against their younger compatriots.

This season also features E-sports, basketball and goal being played, adding further excitement to the league.

Match day six will be hosted by the Pirates in a fortnight.

Happy fans during the SMACK League season 6 outing on match day 5