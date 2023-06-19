M-Sport Ford driver Otto Tanak has competed at the Kenya Safari Rally two times before.

That is also the number of Olympic marathon titles Kenya’s athletics star Eliud Kipchoge has.

The two met at Kipchoge’s training camp; Global Sports Communication training camp in Eldoret on Sunday.

“It’s been a mega experience, and Eliud is quite a quick guy to have a jog with,” said Ott Tanak

The Kenyan is celebrated as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Eliud has a record of running a marathon in under two hours.

While a third Olympic title may not be a prospect for the Kenyan, a third attempt at the Safari is on card for Tanak. The Ford driver hopes to draw inspiration from the Kenya track hero to pick up a first Safari win.

“To see here how professional people like this are working together, it’s actually not too far off from rallying. We are all people and we are all doing professional sports. Whether it’s motorsport or a marathon, both of us are pushing to the limits and trying to get the maximum out,” he added.

Tanak and teammate Pierre Loubet planted trees to mark their visits to the camp.

Kipchoge was equally thrilled to receive the WRC stars in his territory.

“It is good to meet other sportsmen from the other sectors. I am happy to host them and exchange knowledge. The training is different but we share the values of trust and working hard. What I have learned is they are working as a team, as we are on our side,” he said.

The stars exchanged souvenirs from the visit. While Tanak gave Kipchoge one of his official racing helmets, he in return received the signed pair of marathon shoes from the legend.

Tanak and Loubet will be fighting for Safari rally honours starting on 22-25 June in Naivasha.