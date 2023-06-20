Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Johnson Bagoole is to be remembered in a memorial event on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The memorial event returns after not happening for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bagoole ‘Johny Bagz’ was born on March 12, 1980, and later raised in Busembatia Town Council, Bugweri district.

Desmond Lobi Kigabane, the spokesperson of the organising committee, told Kawowo Sports that the preparations are in high gear and everything needed is being put in place.

“Being a former Uganda Cranes player, he was a role model to many boys not only from the region but the country at large. Many players drew inspiration from him and so he deserves to be celebrated,” Kigabane said.

“He was a social guy who always gave back to the community, especially during the festive season, gave out material stuff to different village teams thus making him loved among the dwellers,” he added.

Memorial Event Program

A prayer session will be held at the father’s home at 11 am and then at 3 pm a football match will be played between Busembatia FC and Eastern Select.

Some of the invited players are Isaac Isinde, Shafiq Batambuze, Boban Zirintusa, and Khalid Aucho among others.

The journey of Bagoole

Bagoole started his journey with Iganga Town Council before he made a big transfer to Express Football Club.

While at Wankulukuku, he became a pillar of the team thanks to his work ethic, ball distribution and space coverage this being a fans’ favourite.

His thrilling show attracted suitors from outside the borders and he was lured to switch camps hence joining Rwanda’s APR and later also playing for Rayon Sports and Atraco.

He then moved to Kenya where he played at Sofapaka Sports Club before he moved to DRC’s AS Vita SC and Bukavu Dawa before retiring.

He made his national debut against Ghana in 2004.

Bagoole’s last days

Bagoole was pronounced dead on Thursday, June 21, 2018. He succumbed to Cryptococcal Meningitis at the age of 38.

Before that, he was bedridden with malaria until he was transferred to Northern Uganda at Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

And just in a while, the sad and shocking news hit the airwaves that the lion had rested.