The transfer window is one of the most interesting scenes via airwaves and the Ugandan market is already witnessing several twists and turns.

David Bagoole is one of the players that is being chased by a number of top clubs within and out of the country.

In fact, Kawowo Sports has established that Bagoole together with his agent and friend were at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende discussing the midfielder’s return.

However, reports indicate that the talks hardly materialised as Bagoole’s camp required a higher pay than demanded as well as strict clauses in the contract.

“Bagoole’s stay at Vipers SC did not yield as expected that is why he left in such an ugly manner,” a source close to the player revealed.

“However the talks are still on. Bagoole is not in a hurry to find a club because he prefers a deal that will allow him to settle at a club for a good time,” he added.

Vipers SC head coach Alex Isabirye is a great fan of Bagoole and would want him as part of his midfield puzzle.

However earlier last week, Bagoole’s camp had intense talks with the management of BUL football club about a transfer deal.

However, talks between the two camps failed to agree due to financial terms.

The Jinja-based club is doing a lot of business behind the doors as they prepare for the campaign ahead after deteriorating in performance last season.

BUL has already released goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa, defender Ivan Wani and forward Richard Bandyaka.